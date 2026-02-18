Momentum calls for reform after chimpanzee held in Swieqi rooftop cage heard screaming

Momentum has claimed a chimpanzee is living in a cage on the rooftop of a property in Swieqi, raising alarm over the animal’s welfare amid this week’s gale-force winds battering the Maltese islands.

Momentum said photos show the structure's cladding being torn apart by strong winds, leaving the animal exposed on the rooftop. The party added that residents have heard the animal’s cries on several occasions.

“Wild animals experience stress, trauma, and behavioural disorders when deprived of adequate space, social interaction, and environmental enrichment,” said Katya Compagno, executive member of Momentum. “Authorities must therefore assess more than basic physical survival, but also their psychological and emotional well-being. The public deserves to know whether this chimpanzee is living in conditions that respect its complex needs as a sentient being.”

Momentum said it had previously reported the illegalities surrounding the structure, which resulted in a fine of just €2 per day, while the structure remained in place.

Reports to Animal Welfare were unsuccessful; the party received the standard response that the department handles only domestic pets. Momentum seeks clarification on which checks were conducted, whether all registered animals were physically inspected, and whether valid documentation under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species was verified. The party also questioned how a licence for a wild animal can be issued when the structure housing it has not been regularised by the Planning Authority.

Chimpanzees are highly intelligent, social animals that cannot thrive in isolation or in confined, artificial environments, Momentum noted.

The party is calling for a series of reforms in how Malta regulates the keeping of exotic and wild animals. These include the introduction of a positive list of species permitted to be kept in Malta, with all others prohibited by default, and mandatory, unannounced inspections of private collections, wildlife parks, and wildlife facilities. Momentum also called for greater openness in the licensing process for exotic animals and for criminal investigations into any exotic animal trade potentially linked to organised crime or money laundering.

“Malta cannot continue operating in regulatory grey areas when it comes to wild animals,” Compagno said. “The safety of the public and the well-being of animals must take precedence over private interests.”

Momentum said it would continue to monitor the case closely and insisted that authorities act swiftly and transparently.