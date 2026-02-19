Residential building permits surge by over half at the end of 2025

Nearly three-quarters of all new dwellings approved in the last quarter of 2025 were apartments, according to official figures, which showed a 54.4% increase in approved new homes compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data released by the National Statistics Office on Thursday, 3,487 new dwellings were approved between October and December 2025, up from the same period in the previous year.

The number of building permits also rose, reaching 597, a 52.3% increase from Q4/2024.

It was also noted that during the last quarter of 2025, 597 building permits for a total of 3,487 new dwellings were approved. The average number of approved new dwellings per building permit stood at 5.8.

Apartments remained by far the most common type of approved dwelling, accounting for 2,505 units. Penthouses accounted for 551 approvals, ahead of maisonettes (291), terraced houses (98), and other residential units such as bungalows, farmhouses, and villas (42).

At the district level, approved new dwellings in Malta rose by 53.6 %when compared to Q4/2024, while Gozo and Comino recorded a 59.1% increase. The Northern Harbour district recorded the highest number of approved new dwellings at 1,276, while the Western district recorded the lowest at 196.

At the locality level, Santa Venera topped the list with 263 approved new dwellings. It was followed by Qormi (197), Birkirkara (188), St Julians (180) and Mosta (157).