WATCH | Robert Abela says government has put forward new name for chief justice

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government has put forward a name for the post of chief justice.

In comments to MaltaToday on Thursday evening, Abela said the name was presented in a meeting between Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Opposition justice spokesperson Joe Giglio.

Abela said discussions between the two sides had been progressing positively until Borg’s remarks on Tuesday, in which the Opposition leader during a Q&A session with the MaltaToday newsroom warned the PM to not postpone the decision for a new chief justice until after the next election.

“The tone he showed yesterday was one that is not good when you have ongoing talks which up until yesterday were positive,” Abela said.

He said that up to Tuesday there had been “a good discussion” between Attard and Giglio, during which the government presented a nominee for the Opposition’s consideration.

“It was a positive reaction,” Abela said, referring to the initial response from the Opposition.

However, he criticised Borg’s subsequent comments, saying that linking the chief justice appointment to the general election “does not bode well for constructive dialogue, and for the administration of justice”.

Abela said the proposed name reflects both the Cabinet’s vision and his own for the administration of the courts. He declined to reveal the identity of the nominee, saying he would wait for the Opposition’s decision.

Asked whether a timeline had been agreed between the government and the Opposition, Abela said “the ball is in the Opposition’s court to decide”.

Parliament earlier this month discussed, and voted down, a government motion to appoint Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

She was the government’s top pick for the role, while the PN’s preferred candidate is Judge Edwina Grima. Abela has since turned down Grima, claiming she was “Jason Azzopardi and Repubblika’s choice”.

Incumbent Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti will remain in the role until a replacement is found, despite having reached retirement age.