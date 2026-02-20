Chucky Bartolo speaks out on harassment faced by Sliema drag bar patrons and staff

Chucky Bartolo co-owner and founder of Sirena drag bar has spoken out on the harassment and homophobia faced by patrons of the establishment.

He said every weekend staff and clients face harassment, with much of it playing out online in Sliema resident Facebook groups.

In a video filmed outside the bar, an elderly man can be heard shouting, “I hope you all die,” with Bartolo claiming he allegedly also “yelled slurs from a nearby balcony down at us on multiple occasions.”

Despite this, some posts in Facebook groups have portrayed the man as an innocent victim, while describing the queer community at Sirena as “evil.” Some comments have even included threats of physical violence.

Chucky insisted there is “no space for violence or homophobia.”

He described Sirena as a safe queer space that he and his staff intentionally built and says he “will not let anyone take that away”, with feedback from clients such as the “first time I felt safe holding my boyfriend’s hand.”

Although steps have been taken to protect the staff and clientele at the bar, addressing complaints, Chucky said the anger directed at the bar is "completely unfounded."

One Facebook post claimed children were woken up crying at 2am, windows were vibrating due to the sound, elderly residents could not rest, and people who work during the day are “lying awake at 3am staring at the ceiling.”

However, he stressed the bar closes at midnight and that every drag show ends before 11pm, showing videos taken at the specific times mentioned in complaints, where the venue appears silent.

Police have also reportedly been called to the bar multiple times, only to find noise levels within normal limits due to soundproofing.

“Whatever guilty conscience is keeping you up, keep us out of it,” Bartolo said, addressing critics. “Drag is not just about fun, it is also a protest.”