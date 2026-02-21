President calls for inclusive society as Social Justice Week draws to a close

The President of Malta has called for a more inclusive and supportive society to ensure that no one is left behind, as activities marking Social Justice Week 2026 came to a close.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Myriam Spiteri Debono underlined the importance of caring for every individual within society so that the country can remain collectively strong.

She stressed the need for greater awareness of the value of an inclusive and compassionate community, one that provides individuals with the support necessary to seize opportunities and fulfil their aspirations and talents.

“In this way, each individual becomes stronger and better able to contribute to the social collective, through synergy between the people and those entrusted with leadership,” the President said.

In her address, the President traced the development of social justice in Malta over the years, noting that successive administrations had advanced the concept not only through respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, but also in line with the Constitution. However, she acknowledged that the ultimate challenge remains translating the principle of social justice into concrete action.

She highlighted how the concept has expanded to address the needs of minorities, those facing discrimination and people on the margins of society. This evolution, she said, has resulted in a strong and inclusive support structure in Malta, encompassing social benefits, family assistance, pensions, schemes enabling more people — particularly young people — to become homeowners, and free education and healthcare provided by the State.

Where gaps are felt, the President recognised the role of philanthropy and voluntary work, which often respond directly to the symptoms of social injustice “on the ground” and complement a governance structure built on laws, policies, social benefits and access to essential services aimed at tackling inequality at its roots.

Delivering a speech on the occasion, Labour MP Carmelo Abela described social justice as a belief that must be implemented through political and economic tools.

“Social justice touches people directly,” he said. “A humane society, with a beating heart, is recognised by how it cares for the most vulnerable. This is not a battle between those who have and those who do not, but a struggle between indifference and the choice to care.”

He added that while Malta continues to value social justice, the country must also ensure fairness towards those contributing to economic growth so that wealth generated can be distributed justly. “Social justice with justice,” he said, urging prudence in how resources are allocated.

Meanwhile, Nationalist MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici said a truly democratic system cannot exist without a vibrant social state.

“We have a duty to safeguard social justice and keep it relevant, precise and effective, so that social divisions decrease and solidarity, national unity and responsible stewardship of the common good increase,” he said.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Social Justice Award 2026 to Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, Kenneth Vella, Maria Vidal and the Malta Red Cross Society in recognition of their commitment to advancing social justice.

The ceremony concluded a week of activities centred on the theme of social justice, organised by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo together with the Social Justice group collaborating with him.