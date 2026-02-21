Malta Chamber warns ‘cultural leave’ plan would deepen labour market distortions

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has come out strongly against a proposal to introduce additional “cultural leave” for public sector employees, warning that the measure would further strain Malta’s tight labour market and weaken national competitiveness.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chamber said it “firmly opposes” the proposal put forward by Owen Bonnici and Daniel Attard to grant public sector workers extra leave linked to feasts, Carnival and similar cultural events.

While acknowledging the importance of preserving Maltese culture, the Chamber said the country is currently operating in an “exceptionally tight labour market”, characterised by rising wage pressures and persistent skills shortages.

It argued that introducing cultural leave would effectively “gold plate” public sector employment at the expense of businesses and the wider public, adding to what it described as cumulative expansions of leave entitlements in recent years.

According to the Chamber, public sector employees already benefit from significantly more paid time off than their private sector counterparts, while private companies are expected to maintain or improve productivity and competitiveness.

“The country cannot afford to have a situation where the productive base of the economy is left on its own to shoulder ever-growing burdens,” the statement said.

The business body also raised concerns about the fiscal impact of the measure. It noted that government expenditure on personal emoluments — wages and salaries — is projected to increase from €962 million in 2019 to €1.4 billion by 2025, representing a rise of almost 45%. By the end of November 2025, the wage bill had already reached €1.29 billion.

Introducing further paid leave at this stage, the Chamber said, would send the wrong signal about fiscal prudence and long-term sustainability.

The organisation also highlighted what it described as an inequitable financing structure. Public sector wages are funded through taxpayer revenue, it said, while private businesses must generate their own income to finance salaries, remain competitive, ensure liquidity and create economic value.

“It is the private sector that generates the economic value that sustains the public sector — yet it is also the one most adversely affected by unthought and unplanned policies that distort labour dynamics negatively,” the statement read.

The Chamber reiterated its longstanding opposition to what it described as piecemeal extensions of leave entitlements. It recalled previous calls for postponement or cost-mitigation measures when additional leave days were introduced and its caution against proposals such as a four-day work week.

While affirming its commitment to constructive dialogue with policymakers, the Chamber insisted that policies creating structural imbalances between the public and private sectors cannot be supported.

“Malta’s long-term prosperity depends on fairness, productivity and responsible governance — not on measures that increase costs without increasing value,” it said.