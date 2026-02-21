Pastoral letter encourages organ donation as ‘genuine act of love’

A pastoral letter encouraging organ donation as a “genuine act of love” will be read in churches across Malta and Gozo at the end of this week, as the Catholic Church marks the beginning of Lent.

The letter, signed by Charles J. Scicluna, Joseph Galea-Curmi and Anton Teuma, reflects on organ donation in the light of Christian faith, describing it as a noble and generous act that can save and improve lives when carried out within clear ethical boundaries.

Addressing the faithful as “brothers and sisters in Christ”, the bishops situate their appeal within the Lenten season, describing it as a journey of conversion and self-giving.

“Every name on a waiting list represents a human face, a family, a story of hope sustained by love and the solidarity of others,” the letter reads, noting that many people endure years of suffering while waiting for an organ transplant.

The bishops stress that the human body is not merely biological but integral to the person, created in the image and likeness of God. For this reason, they say, the Church holds the body “in the highest reverence, in life and in death”.

Organ donation, they explain, must never be seen as exploitation of the body, but as honouring it as a gift entrusted by God.

“When carried out ethically, organ donation can be a concrete expression of solidarity and self-giving, echoing Christ’s own gift of himself for the life of the world,” the letter states.

The bishops emphasise that such generosity must not endanger the life or essential bodily functions of living donors. In the case of deceased donors, they describe organ donation as a way of allowing life to flourish even in the face of death, transforming loss into hope.

Ethical safeguards highlighted

The pastoral message outlines a number of moral safeguards that must underpin organ donation.

Among them are the need for free and informed consent, rigorous medical certainty of death before organs are removed, and a strict separation between the medical team caring for the patient and those involved in transplantation.

The bishops also underline that the dignity of the deceased must be respected at all times, including proper reverence for the body and funeral rites. They reiterate that any form of commercialisation of human organs is morally unacceptable.

“Human organs must never be bought or sold,” the letter states, insisting that the body must remain within the “logic of gift, not market exchange”.

Acknowledging that some people harbour concerns about misuse, medical definitions of death or discomfort with donating organs after death, the bishops call for honest dialogue and informed reflection.

They encourage the faithful to seek reliable medical and ethical information and to make decisions in accordance with a well-formed conscience, after prayer and discernment.

Families, they add, have a crucial role to play and are urged to discuss their wishes openly to avoid uncertainty during moments of vulnerability.

‘Go and do likewise’

Drawing on the Parable of the Good Samaritan, the bishops describe organ donation as a path of Christian discipleship marked by compassion and responsibility.

“We encourage you to be Good Samaritans by registering as organ donors,” they write, inviting Catholics to see such a decision as a final testimony of faith in life stronger than death, rooted in belief in the Resurrection.

The letter concludes with a blessing and prayers for healthcare professionals, for those suffering illness, and for renewed commitment to what the bishops describe as the “Gospel of life”.