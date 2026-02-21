Nationalist Party proposes Judge Lawrence Mintoff for chief justice

The Nationalist Party has proposed the name of Judge Lawrence Mintoff for the post of chief justice, MaltaToday has learnt.

The development comes 24 hours after the government put forward the name of Judge Miriam Hayman for the post.

Sources privy to the ongoing talks between the government and the Opposition said Mintoff’s name was communicated earlier on Saturday to the government.

On Friday the sources said that government had communicated Hayman’s name to the Opposition.

Neither Abela nor Borg have publicly mentioned either of the names they are proposing for the post currently occupied by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti. After the government and Opposition failed to agree on his successor, Chetcuti stayed on despite reaching 68. He will remain in office until a new chief justice is appointed.

The appointment requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority and thus cross-party consensus. Earlier this month, the prime minister pushed ahead with a parliamentary resolution proposing Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera despite not having achieved consensus on her name. The Opposition voted against the motion, scuppering Scerri Herrera’s nomination.

Alex Borg has persistently refused to discuss names in public, insisting that talks between him and the prime minister should remain confidential. The PN leader had accused the prime minister of breaching his trust when he had publicly announced Scerri Herrera’s nomination.

The sources said Mintoff’s name had always been in the mix but there seemed to be reluctance within some quarters of government.

Mintoff’s age, 66, is a factor that militates against him since he would have to retire in two years’ time when he reaches 68, as per constitutional requirements.

Who is Judge Mintoff?

Known colloquially as Wenzu Mintoff, he is the nephew of the late Labour Prime Minister Dom Mintoff. He had started his political career in the Labour youth wing but took a stand against the violence that characterised the PL administration of the 1980s.

Mintoff was elected to parliament in 1987 on a Labour ticket but was kicked out of the party after he stood up to the violent elements who still gravitated within the party despite its electoral defeat.

Mintoff went on with others to set up Alternattiva Demokratika in 1989, which he led until 1998, when he stepped away from the party. Mintoff re-joined the PL and in 2004 even stood as a candidate for the European election.

In 2014, he was made a judge by then Labour Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. During his swearing-in ceremony, Mintoff pledged to “work with honesty, impartiality, fairness and a sense of equality”.

Known for his studied judgments, Mintoff has delivered landmark rulings over the past 12 years.

In 2022, Mintoff annulled a private agreement between the government and hunters’ lobby group FKNK over the transfer of land in Miżieb and L-Aħrax to be used as hunting grounds, insisting the agreement did not conform to the law.

Another landmark judgment was that concerning old agricultural leases when he ruled against the landlords, stating that “the State has a very wide discretion to ensure that the agricultural sector does not collapse,” and dismissing as not “realistic” the expert valuation of agricultural land.

In 2024, when dismissing Yorgen Fenech’s case to remove Superintendent Keith Arnaud from the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, Mintoff’s ruling contained a scathing assessment of Keith Schembri’s conflict of interest in his role as chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister—which gave him access to sensitive information—while maintaining a close relationship with Fenech.