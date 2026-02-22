From chief justice row to cannabis reform: Alex Borg makes his case for government

This week it was the Opposition leader’s turn for a newsroom grilling. We had enjoyed the novel Q&A interview set-up when the prime minister came to our office in January and were more than happy to offer the opportunity to PN leader Alex Borg closer to the party’s scheduled convention.

There are only so many creative ways to greet a person. Like Robert Abela, Borg came to our office on a Wednesday, but with a more modest size of a communications team around him. Aside from a glass of water, espresso is the beverage of choice for Borg too, although we’re not exactly offering a wide range of drinks. All future guests at the newsroom should know that we only serve espresso coffee capsules and instant coffee. Speed is of the essence in any newsroom, and the same goes for our coffee-brewing choices. But enough about the coffee—here’s how the conversation played out.

Lifting the lid on chief justice talks

It has been a turbulent start for Borg, trying to find consensus with the government on who should be appointed the next chief justice. I asked him to walk us through what happened. He said he was disappointed with the way the prime minister approached the discussions, and more so with the way Abela forced through parliament a motion to appoint Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

“I was ready to confirm on oath that I wasn’t the one who put forward her name. I put forward a different name and I’m going to keep that confidential,” he insisted.

He said all judges on the judicial bench are competent and capable on a technical level but the matter has been turned into a political football.

“As an Opposition we kept things confidential, we kept calm and kept discussions as mature as possible. During the parliamentary vote I told [Abela] that we should suspend the session and talk and reach an agreement so that we don’t have to vote down a judge.”

Borg said he asked the president to intervene because he could no longer trust the prime minister to keep matters confidential.

He also played down warnings of a constitutional crisis that would have resulted if parliament had not voted on the motion. “The Constitution is clear that if there’s no agreement on the chief justice, he will occupy the role until there is consensus, but the Speaker’s ruling clashed with this. I accepted that we take a vote that day to avoid an actual constitutional crisis.”

Talks on auditor general haven’t started yet

Executive editor Kurt Sansone asked about the next two-thirds vote that will need to take place in parliament. The government and Opposition will soon also have to decide on who should be the next auditor general and his deputy. The term of the current auditor general will come to an end in March, but unlike the chief justice, there is no constitutional provision that allows the auditor general to stay in the role beyond his term. If the two sides cannot agree to a successor, Malta will be left without the chief public finances watchdog.

Borg said discussions haven’t started yet on the next auditor general, but he committed himself to asking the prime minister to start meeting soon.

“The Opposition will approach this the same way we approached talks on the chief justice, meaning discussions will remain confidential. We will focus on what is in the national interest.”

Red lines on abortion

Deputy print editor Laura Calleja asked Borg about abortion. He stood by the party line of defending life from conception till death, but he too feels uncomfortable with sending women to prison in cases of rape or other crimes.

“It depends on the case, you can’t generalise,” he said.

However, he warned of possible “repeat offenders, people who have three, four abortions” where possible imprisonment could be considered. Overall, he disagrees with the law as is that allows for women to be sent to prison for abortion regardless of context.

“If there were to be a referendum, I would respect the result, but I won’t change my values,” he said. “That’s the difference between being a Nationalist Party and being a populist party.”

PN in government will continue on Labour’s successes

Senior journalist James Debono told Borg that Abela has an impressive CV for his time as prime minister. He steered the country through a pandemic and high inflation while keeping the economy steady. Meanwhile, Alex Borg is a leap in the dark for most people. How would Alex Borg put people’s minds at rest that he can lead a country just as well?

Borg said a PN government would have no problem keeping a sense of continuity with the Labour administration before it. “I will build on the good that has been done. Economically we’re doing well, no one can say we’re not doing well, but there are certain areas where we’re not doing well.”

He said the Opposition has shown itself to be credible on healthcare, especially after it was the Nationalist Party that successfully challenged the Steward Healthcare concession for three public hospitals.

Meanwhile, on transport, Borg said the Opposition has already said it was willing to sign a memorandum of understanding with the government to create a long-term plan for a mass transport system. Beyond that, he still feels that there are short term measures that could have a big impact on traffic flow, such as scheduling waste collection for night-time and were possible, creating bus bays on stops so that traffic flow is not impeded.

Journalist Matthew Farrugia asked Borg whether he would use the carrot or the stick to solve these problems. Borg said he’d avoid the stick but also questioned the appropriateness of certain ‘carrots’, mentioning the government’s new measure that pays €25,000 to every youth under 30 who gives up their licence. Borg doesn’t feel most people are ready to accept that offer, but he pointed to other “low-hanging fruit” measures that could still leave an impact, such as encouraging remote working.

“Why should people be punished for the government’s failures? We’re suffering from this traffic problem because of the present government’s lack of planning,” he said.

He said the PN in government would invest in a mass transit system. He believes that a hybrid system would be the way forward instead of a fully underground metro.

Clyde Caruana not as credible as people think

Online editor Karl Azzopardi asked about Borg’s relationship with Adrian Delia, a mentor-turned-political opponent during the PN leadership campaign.

Borg pointed out that he gave Delia the strongest portfolio in his shadow cabinet. “I was aware of the numbers on Clyde Caruana’s side and wanted someone as his counterpart to give him a hard time,” Borg said.

He said he’s happy with Delia’s performance as the spokesperson for public finances. “He always brought results to the party. I look at results, not at whether someone is a lawyer or accountant or economist.”

Borg also said he’s sceptical of Caruana’s track-record on the economy. “People paint him as this credible figure, and he has good qualities, but he was also the person who created a lot of the problems in the country today.”

He pointed out that Caruana was the brains behind the Labour Party’s strategy to import foreign workers, and it was on his watch that public debt reached historic amounts. “He makes good points but on other matters he’s aggravating the problem.”

Borg said a PN government would first tackle overpopulation concerns by carrying out and publishing a labour market study that would identify skill shortages and manpower gaps that could be filled in by foreign workers.

Gozo Channel vessels priority over permanent link

Laura also asked about a permanent link between Malta and Gozo, and whether he would prefer a bridge or tunnel. Borg said the priority should be the vessels that currently serve the Gozo Channel route.

“I’m a commuter. A permanent link would make my life much easier, but Gozo shouldn’t be an extension of Malta. It has its own beauty, its own identity and character. The first priority is to invest in new vessels between Malta and Gozo.”

He acknowledged recent government promises to upgrade the Gozo Channel fleet, but he hopes this isn’t “a pre-election PR stunt”. “A PN in government will make sure there are five new vessels—four for passengers and one for cargo that will go directly to the Freeport or Valletta.”

What is a national park?

On planning and development issues, Borg maintained the party position that local plans should be amended and adjourned but insisted development zones should not be extended.

He said the PN is committed to planning reform but does not agree with the bills proposed by the government. “We do not believe they address the real needs of the current planning system. We are ready to sit down and discuss reforms that genuinely respond to today’s realities.”

He’s also sceptical of the recent government approach of “pointing to an area and declaring it a national park without any clear framework”. He pointed out that there is no legal definition of what a national park means, and there were no budget allocations for planned projects at White Rocks, Manoel Island or Fort Campbell. “The prime minister talks about these projects but there is no financial allocation backing them up.”

“The first step is to define, within a proper legal framework, what a ‘national park’ actually means,” he said. “For one person, a national park might mean kiosks everywhere or gravel paths, as happened at Ta’ Qali. For someone else, it might mean trees throughout. For others, it might mean preserving natural garigue. There must be a clear legal framework to prevent abuse and to avoid the kind of PR-driven announcements we are seeing today.”

Party financing proposal in the works

James Debono asked him whether big developers do indeed exert influence through donations to political parties. Borg said the party is working on a legal framework that would promote transparency and allow political parties to be independent from the sources of their donations.

“We’re working on a law that will be published in the future so that parties can be independent of income they receive through donations… it would make political parties more independent.”

“So, you’re not independent right now?” Karl asked.

Borg grinned for a moment. He said everyone knows that both parties depend on donations from the public, whether those donations come from businesspeople or your average Joe. “I won’t hide this. I don’t think it’s the healthiest way of doing politics and that’s why we’re working on this law on party financing to give more autonomy and independence to political parties.”

More youths in the party fold

Journalist Juliana Zammit asked Borg about youth involvement in politics, and why so many people who turn up at political events tend to be older.

“It’s a reality that young people are increasingly apolitical,” Borg said. “There are young people who don’t vote because they’ve lost faith in the political parties on both sides of the spectrum. The two parties tend to feel the same and that’s why the Nationalist Party cannot afford to lose its values.”

He said he believes the PN can attract more young people, and he’s made a point to include youths in his secretariat. He’s also worked to bring people who were involved in SDM (a university student organisation close to the PN) back into the Nationalist Party.

No commitment on second district choice

It’s a no-brainer that Borg will be contesting the election on his home turf in Gozo district, but Karl wanted to know whether he’s made up his mind on the second district he will compete on.

“Honestly, I don’t even know yet. I won’t choose based on what I want but on what’s in the party’s interest, and that’s something we’ll find out closer to the election,” he said.

Four-day week proposals still on the table

Shortly after being elected party leader, Borg said that he would want to trial a four-day work week in certain public sector departments with the possibility of it being rolled out across the private sector against incentives.

I asked him to elaborate more on this proposal. He said there’s no single formula for how a four-day work week could be implemented in Malta, and that this needs to be discussed at length before deciding on a way forward.

When prompted further to explain how a PN government would introduce four-day weeks in the public service, he said he wouldn’t adopt a blanket approach.

“I think there are certain departments that could work with a four-day work week, as long as productivity and efficiency increase and the workforce remains the same. It’s a discussion we want to have but we need to make sure we don’t create unfair competition with the private sector.”

Borg wants amendments to cannabis law

Kurt asked Borg about cannabis legalisation, and whether a PN government would amend the law as it stands now. Borg said he would not scrap the law but would amend and improve it.

“There are certain measures that need to be addressed. For example, the fact that you can grow four plants – everyone understands how much cannabis that can produce. It can easily amount to more than the personal possession limit allowed under the law,” he said.

He also flagged enforcement issues. While it is illegal to smoke cannabis in public spaces, he said people still often smoke outside with no repercussions. He has no problem with allowing people to smoke in designated cannabis clubs so long as there’s proper enforcement of the law.

Competence over partisanship

Our concluding question came from our managing director Saviour Balzan. He said that a change of government usually comes with changes to top public service positions, including CEOs, chairpersons, board members and people in positions of authority. What would Alex Borg do if elected prime minister?

“The Nationalist Party will not remove people simply because they are Labour supporters. If someone is competent, they can work with me,” he said. “I am not the kind of person who believes that the sun rises whenever a new government is elected, and everyone must automatically be replaced. There will be a sense of continuity where it makes sense.”

Of course, there will be people from the PN fold who will expect appointments. On this, Borg said one needs to strike a balance. “Where things are working well, you leave competent people in place. But where you believe there are more competent individuals who can fulfil certain roles better, then you appoint those who can perform the job more effectively.”

He reiterated that he will not be the kind of leader who removes everyone indiscriminately just because they are Labour.

The poor guy barely touched his glass of water by the time the interview was over, but he accepted our offer for a second espresso. Having only been in the role for five months, Borg is still constructing the shape of his leadership but has a clearer policy programme in mind. As an election looms over, it will be up to the electorate to decide whether he feels prime ministerial and warrants the keys to Auberge de Castille.