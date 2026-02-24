Notary victims: Ombudsman points to three years of inaction, minister ‘optimistic’ solution will be found

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard is “optimistic” the government will find a “reasonable and just solution” for victims of notaries who fail to register property sales.

The minister said the state must intervene to provide adequate remedies for people bitten by their own notaries.

But the Office of the Ombudsman has reaffirmed that its recommendations to address the injustice remain unimplemented, despite having exhausted all procedures under the law, including referring the matter to parliament.

The issue was rekindled last week after victims of disbarred notary Thomas Vella spoke to MaltaToday about their ongoing ordeal. The victims were forced to pay taxes and duties owed on the purchase of a property for a second time to be able to register their residence after Vella failed to forward the money to the authorities.

“This situation has been at the ministry’s attention,” Attard said on TVM+ programme Mill-Kamra, noting the issue concerns both the justice and finance ministries. “I am optimistic we will find a solution, and a reasonable and just solution.”

He said that before entering politics, he had represented one of the victims in proceedings against the notary.

“I empathise with what these victims, and others who have passed through similar situations, are going through,” Attard said.

In a reply to questions sent by this newspaper, Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon said his office had made recommendations in 2023 after concluding an investigation into the matter but these were never implemented by the authorities.

The ombudsman said the status quo was unacceptable, noting that notaries are public officers entrusted by the state to receive such payments. “A person who has fulfilled his or her legal obligations cannot be required to suffer the consequences of the notary’s failure to pass on the funds,” he had concluded.

In his final opinion, the ombudsman recommended that public administration provide immediate and tangible redress so affected persons could register their proprietary rights without paying twice. He also proposed that deeds be registered through the Office of the Chief Notary to Government without further expense, while the state retains a right of action against the defaulting notary.

Further recommendations included discussions between the ministries concerned, the Office of the State Advocate and the Notarial Council to introduce stronger safeguards, such as systems where taxes and duties are paid directly to the fiscal authorities on the same day a contract is published, with immediate confirmation of payment.

The ombudsman also called for the Notarial Council, together with the Justice Ministry, to be given the necessary resources to effectively supervise and investigate the professional conduct of notaries.

According to the ombudsman, the Justice Ministry responded in February 2023, saying consultations were under way with key stakeholders, including the Office of the Notary to Government and the Office of the State Advocate, to identify viable options.

It also indicated further talks would be required with external stakeholders, including the Notarial Council and commercial banks, and that legislative amendments might be necessary.

The matter was later referred to Prime Minister Robert Abela and, after no tangible outcome followed, to the Speaker Anglu Farrugia in line with the Ombudsman Act.

On 7 February 2025, the Ombudsman had publicly reaffirmed that despite all procedures being followed, the recommendations remained unimplemented.

In his comments on Mill-Kamra, Attard acknowledged the need for balance, saying there are cases where victims have clear proof they handed over money to the notary and others where proof is lacking.

“We need to ensure there is balance,” he said, adding the government is looking at “a number of scenarios” and remains committed to addressing the issue.

Asked whether the system should be amended so that notaries no longer hold client funds in their own accounts but instead use a government-administered account, Attard said work is ongoing to address past cases while also preventing a repeat.

“The reality is that the process right now is more rigorous, but there is still the possibility to improve,” he said.

Attard added the government is examining ways to make the handing over of funds to notaries more accountable and to strengthen the right of immediate action.

“In this day and age, I don’t see how an intermediary is still needed,” he said.

Attard also agreed with the ombudsman’s recommendation that notaries are public officials and that there is collective responsibility, including on the part of the state.

“We cannot allow such situations,” he said.