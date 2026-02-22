Iranian protestors need stronger international backing, Borg Bonello tells conference

Opposition MP Eve Borg Bonello has called for stronger international backing for Iranian protesters, describing their struggle as an “existential battle between theocratic tyranny and human dignity”.

Addressing an event in Paris organised by the Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Borg Bonello painted a stark picture of life under the Iranian regime, focusing on the plight of young girls and women.

“Somewhere in Tehran tonight, a little girl is sitting on the floor of her family home,” she said. “She does not know what tomorrow will bring. But the statistics already do.”

She argued that such a child is more likely to face violence, restrictions on her liberties and a future decided for her before she has the chance to imagine it. Yet, she added, every child is born with the same inherent dignity and the same right to dream.

“Human rights, democracy and freedom are not exclusively Western privileges. They are human ideals. All men and women are born equal, with inalienable rights,” she said.

Referring to ongoing protests in Iran, Borg Bonello said young people continue to take to the streets despite the risk of being shot, imprisoned or killed. Mothers, she said, are left to identify their children among rows of body bags.

“They are not merely asking for reform or concessions. They are prepared to die for their liberty,” she said.

She rejected descriptions of the unrest as sporadic disturbance. “This is not unrest. This is an existential struggle between theocratic tyranny and human dignity.”

The MP accused the Iranian authorities of attempting to silence dissent through internet blackouts and communication shutdowns, but insisted that “the truth continues to reach us”.

Quoting former US president John F. Kennedy, she said: “Freedom has many difficulties and democracy is not perfect, but we have never had to put a wall up to keep our people in.”

“A government worthy of its people does not fear its people,” she added. “A regime that murders protesters, jails journalists and executes dissenters is not strong. It is terrified.”

Borg Bonello said history shows that when people rise up, dictators eventually fall. She invoked slogans associated with democratic movements, including “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” and “Women, life, freedom”.

She paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, who died in 2022 after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely. Amini was 22 years old.

“She had an entire life ahead of her. Dreams. Plans. A future to build,” Borg Bonello said, noting that she herself is the same age.

The MP described Iranian youth as educated, capable and determined to shape their own future. “They do not need saving from one dictator by another. They need the chance to rebuild their own country — freer, fairer, stronger,” she said.

She argued that the protest movement is organised and guided by clear principles: democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, equality before the law and the separation of religion and state.

Under the current regime, she said, inequality permeates every aspect of life. “This is not culture. This is oppression. And oppression is never legitimate.”

Borg Bonello urged the international community to stand with the Iranian people, recognise what she described as their legitimate representatives and further isolate a regime that “survives only through blood”.

“Freedom is not a gift handed down by tyrants,” she said. “It is a right reclaimed by the people. The people of Iran are not asking for history’s permission. They are writing it.”