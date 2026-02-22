WATCH | Abela open to remote working legislation, but says it should not come at cost of productivity

Prime Minister Robert Abela said remote working can provide solutions and greater flexibility in the workplace, but warned it should not come at the cost of productivity.

Addressing youths during a discussion organised by the Labour Party youth wing under the theme ‘I’m for Good Politics’, Abela described teleworking as one of the successes that emerged from the pandemic, saying it offers benefits to both employees and employers when properly structured.

He stressed while remote working provides flexibility, any drop in productivity would trigger a “chain reaction” across other sectors. With the right safeguards in place, however, he argued that it could maintain, and even improve, the quality of work.

On mental health, Abela said there is wide consensus among professionals that services should be pushed into communities. He reiterated government plans to build a new mental health hospital in the vicinity of Mater Dei Hospital, arguing that placing it elsewhere could contribute to stigma.

“If we build it in another region or village, it contributes to the stigma against mental health,” he said, adding that the sector remains a government priority.

Turning to sport and healthy lifestyle, the Prime Minister questioned why nutrition is not included in the national curriculum, saying this could go a long way in promoting good eating habits from a young age. He described the government’s free gym membership scheme as one of its standout measures and said there is room for it to be extended.

“If you nurture the importance of physical activity from a young age it will continue into people’s lives. It also contributes in ensuring people have good mental wellbeing,” Abela said.

On entrepreneurship, Abela highlighted government investment in a venture capital fund aimed at supporting start-ups that cannot secure commercial loans, saying this demonstrates the administration’s commitment to helping young people open their own businesses.

Addressing tourism, he said year-round tourism has become one of the sector’s biggest successes, arguing that the term “shoulder months” is no longer used thanks to government’s strategy.

On housing, Abela acknowledged that while Malta boasts high home ownership rates, challenges remain. He said government has introduced several measures in recent budgets to assist those entering the property market and referred to the ongoing affordable housing projects being spearheaded by a foundation tasked with seeing them through.

During the discussion, a youth participant proposed a targeted scheme for parents demolishing their home to build units intended for their children. She also called for better promotion of existing government schemes for first-time buyers and homeowners.

Meanwhile, Lydia Abela spoke about work-life balance, describing it as a theme regularly discussed. She referred to recent government measures, including increased leave for parents welcoming a second child and extended leave entitlements for new parents, as well as ongoing discussions on further extending maternity leave.

Lydia Abela also noted a rise in students opting for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) subjects but stressed the need to encourage more young women and girls to enter fields that have traditionally been male-dominated.

Concluding the event, Robert Abela said discussions with youths show how “we have changed the way we do politics”. He said he is proud to lead a Cabinet that understands and addresses the realities raised during the discussion.

He also announced that government will launch Malta Vision 2050 next Friday, outlining the country’s strategy for the coming five decades. Work will also continue on recently announced projects at Fort Campbell and Fort Manoel, which he said reflect government and national priorities.