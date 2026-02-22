WATCH | Alex Borg closes PN national convention: ‘Malta must prepare today for tomorrow’s challenges’

Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg said Malta must begin preparing “today” if it is to be ready for the challenges of “tomorrow”, as he closed the party’s national convention.

Addressing delegates at the end of the two-day event under the theme Malta ‘l Quddiem (Malta Forward), Borg said the convention provided an open forum for discussion and allowed Maltese and Gozitan citizens to voice their concerns and aspirations.

He said people-centred politics starts with listening and described the gathering as an example of how the party intends to shape policies that respond to the realities faced by the public.

Borg argued the space being lost in Malta is not only physical but also affects quality of life, referring to the need for room to breathe and to live. He said many people are seeking peace of mind about the future, adding that daily life has become increasingly fast-paced, with time perceived as limited.

He maintained that progress without balance creates new problems and stressed the importance of restoring equilibrium in national development. The party’s first priority, he said, is quality of life, with a focus on strengthening communities.

Borg said a new Nationalist government would support those who sustain community life, including volunteers, associations and band clubs. He noted that the Nationalist Party had established local councils and said they have delivered significant benefits in localities over the years. A government led by him, he added, would place local councils back at the centre of community life.

He also said the party is ready to build a new culture of standards, arguing that transparency is a duty of every government.

Borg said good governance requires clear and efficient public services and that the Maltese and Gozitan people deserve a government that genuinely safeguards their interests. He referred to healthcare and education as key sectors that must place the individual at the centre of policy.

On education, Borg said it should not remain confined to a single stage of life but must become a lifelong process. He called for a system that recognises the different needs of each child and said teachers require greater personalised support. Education, he added, is the foundation of society.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen vocational and technical education, including the reintroduction of skills-based training, saying a modern education system would help foster a confident generation.

Borg concluded by thanking those who contributed to the convention’s discussions and those who shared their experiences, challenges and aspirations.