Maltese parliamentary delegation attends the 25th OSCE Winter Meeting

The Maltese delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) has attended the 25th Winter Meeting of the OSCE PA.

The delegation, led by Alex Muscat and including Ramona Attard and Rebekah Borg, was held in Vienna between 19 and 20 February 2026.

The Winter Meeting brought together over 240 parliamentarians from across the OSCE region to discuss vital issues related to security, human rights, democracy, and environmental and economic challenges.

The meeting included sessions of the General Committee on Political Affairs and Security, the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions, and the General Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, as well as several Joint Committees. These provided all delegates an opportunity to express their concerns on various issues.

During the meeting, which takes place three days before the four-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the effects of the war on the Ukrainian people and the principles of both the United Nations and the OSCE were emphasised throughout. Speakers stressed that the end of the bloodshed is long overdue, and it is time to commit to building a peaceful future for Ukraine while safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his opening speech, OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro noted that President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are not only defending their sovereignty but also European principles and values. He stressed that sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

The Winter meeting ended with the Standing Committee meeting, which brought together heads of national delegations and Bureau members to discuss administrative issues and guide the work of the Assembly.

The Maltese delegation met with newly appointed Ambassador Francesca Camilleri Vettiger and later met at the Maltese Embassy in Vienna to discuss the OSCE's work and its impact on Malta at the international level.