Deborah Schembri to contest general election with Labour Party in political comeback

Deborah Schembri will be contesting the forthcoming general election with the Labour Party after having put her political career on hold after 2017.

Schembri, a family lawyer by profession, said in a Facebook post on Monday that she had accepted Robert Abela’s invitation to contest the election with the Labour Party.

“Some weeks ago, the prime minister invited me to contest the general election once again with the Labour Party. There is no bigger honour than serving my country, and so I accepted the invitation and will in the coming days submit my nomination,” she said. Her candidature will be vetted by the party’s internal structures.

“If the people choose me to represent them, I will do so with responsibility and diligence, as I have always done,” Schembri said.

An unknown face in the political scene, Schembri shot to fame in 2011 when she successfully led the pro-divorce campaign to victory in the referendum that saw divorce being legalised later that year.

She eventually agreed to join the Labour Party and was elected to parliament in 2013. She was made parliamentary secretary in 2016. However, Schembri failed to get elected in 2017 and did not contest the 2022 general election.

In the past she contested the 12th electoral district, which includes St Paul’s Bay and Mellieħa. Schembri lives in Burmarrad, a hamlet of St Paul’s Bay.