PN accuses government of reviving ‘shelved’ mental health hospital promise for political gain

The Nationalist Party has accused the government of resurrecting a previously “buried” promise to build a new mental health hospital for political convenience, describing the pledge as another example of pre-electoral spin.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, PN spokespersons Ian Vassallo and Stephen Spiteri said Prime Minister Robert Abela had once again revived a commitment that had featured in Labour’s 2017 and 2022 electoral manifestos but had not materialised.

The criticism comes days after Abela said during a political activity that the construction of a new mental health hospital, alongside an expanded emergency department, is a government priority. He said bids under a new tender process are expected to be adjudicated in the coming weeks and pledged that, once awarded, “all the necessary pressure” would be applied for works to begin immediately.

The project had faced significant delays after the original tender was cancelled last year.

Abela has said the new project would see mental health services integrated within Mater Dei Hospital. He argued that integration would help reduce the stigma surrounding mental healthcare.

However, the PN said the promise had effectively been shelved in recent years, noting that the government had shifted its plans towards developing mental health wards within Mater Dei rather than constructing a separate hospital near the site, as previously pledged.

“After stringing people along in 2017 and 2022, it now appears that this promise will once again be copy-pasted into the Labour Party’s next electoral manifesto,” the Opposition said.

The statement also linked the renewed pledge to what it described as “the silly season” ahead of a general election, referencing previous debate over a proposed metro system that was later described by the finance minister as a product of pre-electoral campaigning.

The PN argued that the condition of Mount Carmel Hospital demonstrates that mental health is not being treated as a genuine priority. It accused the government of neglecting the existing facility while spending heavily on public relations.

“Health is not a joke and should not be a victim of the silly season,” the statement said.