Government to grant Pembroke land worth up to €100 million to Valletta FC for sports facilities

The government will table a motion in parliament to grant a tract of land in Pembroke to Valletta FC for the development of sports facilities and wider community use, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

Addressing members and supporters of the club, Abela said the project would mark a significant milestone for Valletta, which has operated for decades without its own facilities.

He said the new site would provide the capital’s team with a permanent base from which to operate and grow.

The land in Pembroke is currently designated in the local plan for office development and private residences and is estimated to have a market value of between €75 million and €100 million.

Abela said that, on the strength of the country’s economic performance, the government had taken a conscious decision to forgo commercial development that would generate further revenue in favour of a sport project aimed at promoting healthy living and encouraging children and young people to engage in physical activity.

Draft designs envisage a full-size football pitch for Valletta FC, an additional five-a-side pitch, and facilities to house the club’s administration and academy. The concept is centred on the development of a sports campus and football training hub.

Part of the site will also be allocated to Swieqi United for a new pitch. Plans also include the construction of the country’s first facility dedicated specifically to futsal.

For the Pembroke community, the project will include an investment in more than 4,500sq.m of open space between the sports facilities and nearby residences, intended for use by families in the area. The necessary parking infrastructure will also be provided.

The prime minister said the government would honour its commitment to the Valletta club and that the long-held ambition was now being realised with the announcement of the project, which he said would be implemented at a strong pace.

“This project confirms the confidence we have in sporting activity and the importance we are giving to sport in our country,” Abela said.

Sports Minister Clifton Grima said the Lands Authority was currently in the process of transferring the Pembroke site to Sport Malta. The proposal would then be brought before parliament for approval, followed by the signing of a contract to provide Valletta FC with its own sporting home.

Valletta FC president Claudio Grech thanked the government, describing the day as one that would remain etched in the club’s history for years to come.

He said the move was not merely the first step towards securing land, but an important milestone in ensuring a strong future for the club and for the younger generations who would learn the game and become better members of society.