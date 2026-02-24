WATCH | Borg urges PM to answer Mintoff’s ‘damning’ claims over chief justice appointment

Updated with Alex Borg comment outside parliament

Prime Minister Robert Abela must answer to Judge Lawrence Mintoff’s accusations as soon as possible, Opposition Leader Alex Borg said in a statement.

In a message to the nation, Borg said the situation is unprecedented after the judge sent a damning letter to Cabinet with serious accusations against the prime minister.

Borg said this letter shows clear proof that the chief justice appointment is being used as a political football. Among the accusations, Mintoff said Abela told him he would not pick him or any other names suggested by the Nationalist Party because it would look like he’s “giving in to the Opposition”.

READ ALSO: Judge Lawrence Mintoff’s ‘explosive’ letter to Castille revealed

Borg also listed the other accusations made in the letter, which include bullying court employees and prioritising money over judicial independence.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela has a lot to answer to, and the Maltese and Gozitan people are expecting that he tell us, as soon as possible, what his response is to the accusations being made by Judge Mintoff.”

Soon after Borg made his statement, the Labour Party sent out a press statement insisting that he react to the second name proposed by the government.

“The name was tabled during discussions last Wednesday and the Opposition committed itself to giving an answer by Monday (yesterday),” the party said.

Judge Lawrence Mintoff sent an explosive letter to the Cabinet secretary on Tuesday accusing Abela of being prejudiced against him.

In the five-page letter, Mintoff claims that the PM is opposed to his nomination for chief justice because of three past incidents with Abela.

In the first incident, Mintoff claims that Robert Abela as a lawyer tried bullying a court employee and insinuated that Judge Mintoff was in cahoots with one of the parties in the Paqpaqli charity event lawsuit. He eventually stood up to Abela, claiming the lawyer was more interested in money than the independence of the judiciary.

PM needs to answer to allegations, Borg says outside parliament

Speaking to journalists ahead of the parliamentary session, Opposition leader Alex Borg said he wants the PM to reply to the allegations made.

“These are serious claims, and the people deserve an answer,” Borg said.

Questioned whether he would be calling for resignations, Borg said he is a cautious person, and will wait before making certain declarations.

“I need to see the PM’s reply to the claims, and then we move on from there,” he said.

On whether Judge Lawrence Mintoff remains the Opposition’s pick for chief justice, Borg said he would not be discussing nominations publicly.