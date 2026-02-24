ADPD files FOI request for all communications between government and judiciary

ADPD – The Green Party has filed a Freedom of Information request seeking disclosure of all communications and meetings between members of the government and the judiciary.

In a request submitted under the Freedom of Information Act, the party asked for copies of “any form of communication or correspondence” exchanged between government officials and members of the judiciary. The request specifically mentions exchanges involving Judge Lawrence Mintoff and Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, but is not limited to them.

The request covers communications sent, received or discussed through various channels, including WhatsApp messages, voice notes, SMS, Signal, email and letters. It excludes correspondence held in public in open court.

ADPD is also requesting detailed information about any meetings held between government representatives — including the Office of the Prime Minister and the Justice Ministry — and members of the judiciary. The party asked for the date, time, place and duration of such meetings, as well as the matters discussed and the names of attendees. Meetings held in open court are excluded from the request.

The request states that if the information is held by another public authority, the applicant should be informed accordingly.

Judge Lawrence Mintoff sent an explosive letter to the Cabinet secretary on Tuesday accusing Abela of being prejudiced against him.

In the five-page letter, Mintoff claims that the PM is opposed to his nomination for chief justice because of three past incidents with Abela.

In the first incident, Mintoff claims that Robert Abela as a lawyer tried bullying a court employee and insinuated that Judge Mintoff was in cahoots with one of the parties in the Paqpaqli charity event lawsuit. He eventually stood up to Abela, claiming the lawyer was more interested in money than the independence of the judiciary.

READ ALSO: Judge Lawrence Mintoff’s ‘explosive’ letter to Castille revealed