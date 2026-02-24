Momentum calls on PM to ‘step aside’ over allegations of interference in judiciary

Momentum has called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to step aside, citing what it described as serious allegations concerning political interference in the appointment of the country’s next chief justice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party said it viewed with “grave concern” the latest developments involving Judge Lawrence Mintoff and the prime minister.

Momentum referred to allegations that the appointment to the highest judicial office may have been influenced by partisan considerations, personal grievances and political strategy rather than merit and the national interest.

It said claims of pressure on court officials, threats against public servants and prejudice against a sitting judge strike at the heart of judicial independence and the separation of powers.

“In a democratic state, the judiciary must be free from political interference, both in reality and in perception,” the party said, warning that when confidence in that independence is shaken, the credibility of the entire justice system is put at risk.

Momentum Secretary General Mark Camilleri Gambin said that in any modern democracy the courts must remain free from political influence and that questions about possible interference require full transparency.

“When questions arise about a prime minister meddling in judicial processes or exerting influence behind the scenes, the only responsible course of action is full transparency. All the facts must come out and reassure us that justice is administered without fear or favour,” he said.

Camilleri Gambin added that restoring credibility to Malta’s institutions is now an urgent matter and that responsibility must be assumed “at the highest level”.

“In the national interest and to safeguard the integrity of our democratic system, the prime minister should step aside,” he said.