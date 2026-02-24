15% increase in student stipends takes effect tomorrow

A 15% increase in student stipends comes into effect tomorrow, with around 16,600 students set to receive higher payments as part of a measure announced in the 2026 Budget.

The payment due on 25 February 2026 will include the final days of December at the previous rate, while the January portion will be calculated at the new, increased rate.

The uplift applies across all stipend categories and also covers supplementary stipends. The government said the measure represents an investment of €6 million.

The stipend system currently operates on three tiers depending on the course followed, with certain fields classified as medium or high priority based on national workforce needs.

The announcement was made during a visit by Prime Minister Robert Abela to MCAST, where he met students alongside Education Minister Clifton Grima. Abela said the increase reflects the country’s economic performance and allows for continued investment in students’ futures.

In addition to the stipend increase, the government highlighted other measures aimed at supporting students, including an annual €500 grant for up to three years, a €280 monthly grant for Gozitan students studying in Malta, tax relief for working parents with children in education until the age of 23, and a one-year free internet voucher for students continuing their studies immediately after secondary school.

The stipend increase is set to benefit all eligible post-secondary and tertiary students as from tomorrow’s payment cycle.