WATCH | PM denies claims of judicial interference: ‘I have full respect for Lawrence Mintoff and judiciary’

Prime Minister Robert Abela has rejected claims he interfered in the work of the judiciary, insisting he has “full respect” for Judge Lawrence Mintoff and will answer questions in the appropriate forum.

Speaking in reaction to an explosive letter sent by Lawrence Mintoff to Castille, Abela refuted allegations that he sought to influence judicial matters or placed personal interests above the independence of the courts.

“I tried explaining in parliament, but I was interrupted by the Opposition leader,” Abela said. “I have already explained that I have the full respect for Judge Lawrence Mintoff, and all of the judiciary.”

Abela said he believes he will be questioned by the Commissioner for Standards in the Judiciary over the contents of the letter.

“I believe that is the appropriate forum where my reactions should be made, and not in public fora,” he said.

Mintoff had alleged that Abela appeared more interested in money than in safeguarding judicial independence. The prime minister dismissed the claim, saying he would address it before the commissioner.

On separate allegations that he would refuse to consider Opposition nominations for chief justice to avoid appearing weak, Abela said discussions had taken place between himself, Opposition leader Alex Borg, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Opposition justice spokesperson Joe Giglio at Castille.

He said the parties had agreed on criteria for the appointment of a new chief justice. Among the main criteria, Abela said, was that the candidate should not have served in the role for too long, as “the appetite for reform would have started to fade”, and should not be close to pensionable age.

“The only reasons I look at are the administration of justice,” he said.

Abela also rejected suggestions that he had threatened an employee within Mintoff’s office while the judge was presiding over the Paqpaqli case.

“He did not say that. There wasn’t even a sentence on that case,” Abela said, noting the matter had been settled out of court. “You need to be loyal to what Judge Mintoff said in his letter.”

He expressed surprise at what he described as widespread reporting and commentary claiming he had attempted to interfere in the courts’ work.

“This is absolutely not true,” he said. “How can there be interference in the judiciary’s work, when the judiciary has no say in the court’s accounts?”

Abela argued that the episode referenced by Mintoff concerned the responsibility of the court registrar rather than the judiciary itself.

“If there is someone who is trying to pit me in a confrontation against Judge Mintoff, is wrong,” he said. “There was a lack of agreement on that case, but it’s dead and buried, and water under the bridge.”

He insisted that neither that episode nor any other mentioned had any bearing on the choice of the next chief justice.

“I am clear: there was no interference to any member of the judiciary. I say it here, and I will tell it to the Commissioner for Judicial Standards, if he calls for me,” Abela said.

Responding to Mintoff’s request that he recuse himself from discussions on the appointment of a new chief justice, Abela said he could not abdicate his constitutional responsibilities.

“I cannot abdicate from my role as dictated by the Constitution. My job is to ensure the criteria are held, and that function will be carried out,” he said.

Abela also denied claims that he wanted to delay the nomination of a chief justice until after the next general election.

“That is proved untrue, as we submitted a name for the role,” he said, adding that despite a deadline set by the Opposition for last Tuesday, the Opposition had said it had not yet taken a decision.

Asked whether the latest developments would suspend talks on appointing a new chief justice, Abela said discussions would continue.

