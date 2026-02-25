Chief Justice appointment process has ‘degenerated into a public farce’, Chamber of Advocates warns

The Chamber of Advocates has criticised the handling of the process to appoint a new Chief Justice, warning that what should have been a discreet constitutional exercise has “degenerated into a spectacle” that undermines the country’s institutions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chamber said recent developments show that the appointment process remains unresolved and has increasingly played out in the public domain through speculation and the circulation of names of potential candidates.

“The Constitution provides for a two-thirds majority precisely to ensure that such an appointment is the result of national consensus and not political calculation,” the Chamber said, referring to the parliamentary approval required for the post.

It added that the failure of political parties to reach agreement demonstrates “a serious lack of leadership and national responsibility”.

The Chamber said the publication and public discussion of the names of sitting members of the judiciary or prospective candidates runs counter to the spirit of the appointment process and exposes individuals to unwarranted pressure and criticism.

“This process ought to have been confidential, conducted with dignity and with full respect towards the institution of the judiciary,” the statement read. “The authority and credibility of the Courts cannot remain subject to political calculations or negotiations carried out on the public stage.”

The lawyers’ body said the political class had failed the country by allowing such a delicate process to be instrumentalised for political ends.

It called on political leaders to act with “constitutional maturity” and to reach an agreement without further delay, warning that continued uncertainty risks eroding public trust in the justice system.

“The appointment of a Chief Justice must not become a political contest, but rather an act of national responsibility,” the Chamber said.