Archdiocese and Victim Support Agency sign MoU to enhance victim protection efforts

The Safeguarding Commission, part of the Archdiocese of Malta, and the Victim Support Agency have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in the provision of victim care services in Malta.

The MoU commits the Safeguarding Commission and the Victim Support Agency to prioritising the victim in all their actions, whilst reaffirming their commitment to collaboration in prevention, protection, and support for victims.

The agreement, the first formal agreement between the Commission and the agency, was signed by Mark Pellicano, Head of Safeguarding, and Brian Farrugia, CEO of the Victim Support Agency.

The MoU clarifies referral pathways, encourages coordinated support, and guarantees that individuals impacted by abuse receive the highest quality of care.

It highlights the need for ongoing support at every stage of investigation and emphasises that when trust is betrayed and a crime occurs within an organisation, accountability must be maintained and justice served.