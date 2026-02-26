MVPA parents shown architecture reports certifying school hall as safe after ceiling incident

Parents of children attending the Malta Visual and Performing Arts school were shown two separate architecture reports certifying a school hall as safe and fit for use during a meeting on Tuesday with Education Minister Clifton Grima and senior officials.

The parents met Grima, Permanent Secretary Matthew Vella, other ministry officials and the principal of St Thomas More College for what they described as a "cordial and positive discussion".

During the meeting, they were presented with two reports signed by an engineer and an architect confirming that the hall at Mikiel Anton Vassalli College, which is currently being used by MVPA students, is structurally sound.

The reports were commissioned after debris fell from the hall’s ceiling onto dance students during a practice session two weeks ago. No serious injuries were reported, and the education ministry immediately initiated repair and refurbishment works.

In the days following the incident, parents submitted a petition requesting access to the architect’s certification confirming the hall was fit for use. They also called for long-term investment in dedicated facilities for the Malta Visual and Performing Arts school.

At Tuesday’s meeting, it was agreed that MVPA students would be given precedence in the use of the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College hall during school hours. The ministry said more than €300,000 has been invested in the hall since the incident.

Parents reiterated their call for the school to have its own theatre and professional-grade facilities tailored to performing arts education. Grima told the meeting that a long-term educational and investment plan is being prepared and is expected to be issued for public consultation in the coming months.

It was also agreed that communication channels between the school administration, parents and education authorities would remain open, particularly regarding urgent needs to ensure students receive the best possible education.