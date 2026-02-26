WATCH | Alex Borg calls out PM for not denying allegations by Judge Lawrence Mintoff

Opposition leader Alex Borg has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela for not responding to the accusations made against him by Judge Lawrence Mintoff, more than 48 hours after they were made.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela has a lot to answer for, and the Maltese and Gozitan people are expecting that he tells us, as soon as possible, what his response is to the accusations being made by Judge Mintoff,” Borg said.

The letter, sent by Mintoff to the Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol on Tuesday, runs to five pages and includes serious allegations against Abela.

Among them, Mintoff states Abela refused his nomination for chief justice, as well as those of other judges put forward by the Nationalist Party, not because they lacked the required credentials, but because accepting them would have made it appear as though he was giving in to the Opposition.

Borg said this is not the view of an outside observer. "It is a sworn statement by a judge who spoke to the Prime Minister on several occasions, and for whom, more than anyone else, an oath carries significant weight," he said.

The Opposition leader added from the start of the process, he acted with integrity, putting forward no fewer than four names for the role, while maintaining confidentiality and keeping a proper distance from the judiciary throughout.

He said he did not speak to any judge about the position at any point.

Abela, for his part, rejected the allegations when speaking to journalists outside parliament on Tuesday evening. He said he has full respect for Judge Mintoff and for the judiciary, and that the appropriate place to address the claims is before the Commissioner for Judicial Standards.

Borg said the situation is unprecedented and that the appointment of the chief justice has been turned into a political game.

He stressed anything put forward by the Opposition, whether policy proposals or nominations made in the national interest, is being rejected by the prime minister not on merit, but to protect his own standing.

"People do not want this type of politics," Borg said. "People want cooperation, something I offered throughout this entire process. Because the well-being of the Maltese and Gozitan people comes before anything else."

He said the public is still waiting for a proper reply from the prime minister.

Labour Party hits back at opposition over silence on Chief Justice appointment

In a reaction, the Labour Party has accused Borg of failing to give a simple yes or no answer to its second nomination for the post of Chief Justice, more than a week after it was put forward.

They said the opposition leader was hiding behind recent developments, and pointed out that the Prime Minister had removed the statute of limitations precisely because he had nothing to hide.

“On 18 February, the government put forward its second nominee. On 23 February, a meeting was held at which the opposition was expected to respond with a clear answer. No answer came.” They said Borg had lost control of his own party, calling the situation surreal and saying it was Borg who needed to provide answers, not the other way around.

It said that those incapable of making decisions cannot be trusted to govern in the country's interest.