PN ups the heat on Robert Abela with billboard quoting Judge Mintoff

The Nationalist Party has erected billboards in Floriana and Luqa showing Prime Minister Robert Abela next to a quote from the letter sent to him by Judge Lawrence Mintoff.

The billboards show a cartoonised image of Abela next to the quote “Taħt ġurament nikkonferma... għal Dr. Abela aktar kienu importanti l-flus mill-indipendenza tal-ġudikatura.” [Under oath I confirm... for Dr. Abela money was more important than the judiciary’s independence]

The quote was derived from a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, President of the Republic Myriam Spiteri Debono and the Cabinet by Judge Lawrence Mintoff.

In the explosive letter saw the sitting judge accused Abela of being prejudiced against him. MaltaToday is informed that Mintoff had communicated his wish to become chief justice with the prime minister some five months prior to the meeting at Castille.

Mintoff also alleged Abela told him he cannot nominate anyone of the four people identified by the Opposition because it would appear as if the prime minister is “giving in to the Opposition”. The government subsequently nominated Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, who was voted down.

But then Mintoff goes on to list two episodes, which he claims are the real reasons why Abela does not want to support his nomination for chief justice. The two episodes happened while Mintoff was exercising his duties as judge and was constrained to stand up to Abela.

The first episode concerns a civil case for damages brought by the victims of a supercar crash during the Paqpaqli għall-Istrina charity event, which was being heard by Mintoff. The crash happened in 2015 on the runway in Luqa. At the time, Abela was a lawyer representing one of the parties.

At one point in 2018, the parties in the case reached an out of court settlement rumoured to be in the millions and judicial proceedings were withdrawn. Mintoff had ruled that the tax on expenses should be applied on the minimum value.

The judge claims that he was subsequently informed by an employee of his office that Abela was applying pressure on her and the court registrar over the taxation issue.

Mintoff claims that when Abela failed to achieve his aim he started putting pressure on the judge’s employee and even “threatened to get her sacked”.

Mintoff says Abela had also implied that the judge was an accomplice to President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca so that taxation is levied at the minimum value.

“That a judge is an accomplice with one of the parties in a case being heard in front of him, is one of the most serious accusations that can be made. But for Dr Abela money was more important than the judiciary’s independence,” Mintoff writes in his letter.

MaltaToday has since reported people close to Judge Mintoff have said he is adamant in staying on, even as he faces an investigation by the judiciary’s standards commissioner.

“Judge Mintoff will not step down and will fight all the way,” the sources said. “Judge Mintoff knows he has torpedoed his chance of ever becoming chief justice and has practically put his career on the line but he is determined to soldier on.”

