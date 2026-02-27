January deficit narrows to €151.7 million as VAT receipts drive revenue surge

Government’s consolidated fund registered a deficit of €151.7 million by the end of January 2026, a €34 million improvement compared to the €185.7 million shortfall recorded in the same month last year, according to figures published by the National Statistics Office.

The narrower deficit was driven by an increase in recurrent revenue, which totalled €493.5 million in January. This is €97.7 million higher than a year earlier.

The largest gains were recorded in VAT receipts, which rose by €60.1 million, followed by grants (€20.4 million) and licences, taxes and fines (€6.7 million).

Partially offsetting these increases were lower revenues from fees of office, down €2.8 million, and sales of services, which fell by €1.3 million.

Total government expenditure in January reached €645.1 million, marking a €63.7 million increase over the same period in 2025.

Recurrent expenditure accounted for €584.4 million of the total, up €37.8 million year-on-year. The main driver was higher spending under programmes and initiatives, which increased by €19.3 million. Outlays on personal emoluments rose by €10.8 million, while operational and maintenance expenses increased by €6.5 million. Contributions to government entities were also up by €1.2 million.

Within programmes and initiatives, the largest increases were reported in social security benefits (€15.1 million), medicines and surgical materials (€8.8 million), and allocations to regional committees (€5.4 million).

Interest payments on public debt amounted to €22.9 million, which is €0.1 million lower than the figure recorded in January 2025.

Capital expenditure saw a significant rise, reaching €37.8 million by the end of January, €26 million higher than a year earlier. Increased spending was reported on road construction and improvements (€8.7 million), the ICT core services agreement (€6.3 million), and the upgrade of Armed Forces of Malta infrastructure and equipment (€1.5 million).

Despite the improved deficit position, central government debt continued to climb. By the end of January 2026, total debt stood at €11.37 billion, an increase of €811.9 million compared to the previous year.

The rise was largely driven by an €892.8 million increase in Malta Government Stocks. Debt also rose by €4.8 million due to higher euro coins issued in the name of the Treasury. These increases were partially offset by declines in the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond (€38.2 million), Treasury Bills (€20.4 million), and foreign loans (€2.3 million). Higher holdings of Malta Government Stocks by government funds reduced debt by €24.9 million.