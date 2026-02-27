Futsal matches to get video support for accurate referee decisions

Video support will be introduced to futsal for the first time in Malta, this Saturday in the two Enemed Super Cup Finals for both women's and men’s teams.

The video support technology will be used for the first time during the Enemed Super Cup Finals for both women's and men's teams.

President of the Futsal Malta Association Mark Borg said the technology “is a vital investment of the game’s future that ensures precision, fairness, and a higher standard of competition”.

The association unanimously approved the use of video support in futsal after their it was used during the FIFA Football Video Support trials back in July 2025, which were a success.

Following this decision, the futsal association, together with its refereeing department, organised a two-day theoretical and practical session for futsal match officials and coaches, led by FIFA Instructor Pedro Angel Galan Nieto.

Galan Nieto said Malta is one of the few countries in Europe to implement video support in futsal, making it the eighth to do so after Spain, Portugal, Italy, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

“This emphasises the FMA and Refereeing Committee’s vision to put football and futsal on par when it comes to the use of the technology,” he said.

Futsal and Beach Soccer Refereeing Officer Gjergji Bitri said this is “one of many initiatives to support the development of futsal in general and refereeing in particular, an initiative that shows we are heading in the right direction for the good of the game we all love.”

The video support trials will continue later this season for the final four matches and the final of the men’s futsal team, between April and May.