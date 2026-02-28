Alex Borg proposes anti-deadlock mechanism for chief justice appointment

The second proposal is that “The nomination for chief justice should be subject to new legislation that considers some form of anti-deadlock mechanism that still has to be agreed upon by both sides,” Borg explained.

He added that this would be added to the PN’s electoral manifesto.

Last Thursday, a similar suggestion was made by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard who suggested an anti-deadlock mechanism for the role. The appointment of a chief justice requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority, a safeguard that was introduced to ensure cross-party consensus.

On Saturday, Borg slammed government and Prime Minister Robert Abela’s actions in the chief justice saga, accusing him of “disrupting the process of appointing a chief justice for partisan aims.”

Borg accused Abela of flip-flopping and giving conflicting arguments, claiming that government has not responded to the names proposed by the Opposition. He alleged that the only response government came up with wasn’t in the affirmative or negative, and that the only response was more names.

Borg also mentioned the explosive letter sent by one of the PN’s nominees for chief justice, Judge Lawrence Mintoff. In his five-page letter, seen by MaltaToday, Mintoff says he was summoned for a meeting at Auberge de Castille by the prime minister on 11 February to discuss the appointment of chief justice.

The PN leader admitted that the details of the letter took him by surprise, and clarified yet again that he had never met with any member of the judiciary.

PL accuses Borg of making a u-turn

In a statement later on Saturday, the Labour Party accused Borg of making a u-turn by repeating a proposal that had already been made by government.

"It was Prime Minister Robert Abela himself who, in recent days, stated that there should be an anti-deadlock mechanism in this process, after the Nationalist Opposition had blocked its introduction back in 2020," the PL said.

The party added that Alex Borg should discuss such a mechanism now and not after the general election, accusing him of losing control of his party.

"If he truly has the national interest at heart, he should, without delay, distance himself from the extremism that has taken hold of him and agree with the Government on the anti-deadlock mechanism."