WATCH | Contractor pours concrete around trees and then covers it with soil

A contractor tasked with roadworks next to Bieb is-Sultan in Żabbar has poured concrete around the base of mature trees and covered it up with soil.

The works in question are covered by planning permit PA/07004/23 and include the “reconstruction and widening of existing roads including the formation and construction of a new road to link Żabbar to Smart City.

On Sunday 21 February, images of the trees with concrete choking their base emerged on social media, prompting mockery and anger.

The following Tuesday, MaltaToday asked Infrastructure Malta (IM) about the works and in its explanation the following day, the agency said the pouring of concrete around the trees was “completely unacceptable”.

“It does not reflect the standards and environmental safeguards we require from our contractors,” an IM spokesperson said.

They added that the contractor was immediately instructed to remedy the situation. “We can confirm that this issue was addressed and resolved yesterday (Tuesday).”

The spokesperson also attached an image of a different tree in the area surrounded by soil as evidence of the amendments.

“Infrastructure Malta remains committed to ensuring that all works are carried out responsibly and in full respect of environmental considerations,” they added.

However, on Friday, MaltaToday visited the area and inspected the trees and after some light gardening, it was evident that the base of at least three trees was cemented over, with soil simply placed on top of it to hide the concrete.

Last April, Transport Malta (TM) and Infrastructure Malta (IM) announced revised plans for the road that starts from Żabbar’s Notre Dame Gate, also known as Bieb is-Sultan, and will stretch to what is currently agricultural land until it reaches Kalkara’s Capuchin Convent.

The project then aims to upgrade existing roads that connect the convent to the Kalkara football ground, down to the Malta Film Studios and the entrance to Smart City.