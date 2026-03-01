Understanding Judge Mintoff’s accusation that Robert Abela cares more about money

Judge Lawrence Mintoff’s explosive letter in which he blasted the prime minister for opposing his nomination as chief justice seemed to come out of a Netflix series full of politicians, judges, legalese, and dramatic music.

But like those who watch such films and have little understanding of court procedures, many outside the legal profession were left scratching their heads trying to figure out what Judge Mintoff’s accusations actually mean.

One of the main accusations in the letter dates back to the disastrous 2015 Paqpaqli għall-Istrina charity event in which a supercar crashed into onlookers. Abela was a lawyer representing one of the parties in the civil case for damages that was being heard by Mintoff.

At one point in 2018, the parties reached a €3.6 million out-of-court settlement and judicial proceedings were withdrawn. The judge claims that he was subsequently informed by an employee of his office that Abela was applying pressure on her and the court registrar over the court expenses, which would have had a bearing on how much he would get paid as a lawyer.

MaltaToday spoke to a lawyer with knowledge of civil proceedings to understand what Mintoff’s claims mean.

Preferring to stay anonymous, the lawyer explained that after court procedures are exhausted, the court registrar must determine how much money each party in the case is owed. The court registrar’s employees handle the administrative side of the judicial system.

The amounts owed, the lawyer said, vary from case to case similar to the way tax bands work; the higher the value of the matters discussed in a case, the more the parties can be charged.

In the Paqpaqli case, the parties reached a settlement of €3.6 million but because this was an out-of-court settlement, the court registrar was not aware of the sum, so the amount payable to all parties was decided to be the minimum of €500.

The lawyer said trying to get paid in a manner that reflects the final settlement is obvious for any lawyer. In this sense, Abela was doing what any other lawyer would do. But the main issue, the source noted, in the case raised by Mintoff is the allegation that Abela tried to intimidate a court employee.

In his sworn declaration, Mintoff claimed that when Abela failed to achieve his aim he started putting pressure on the judge’s employee and even “threatened to get her sacked”.

Mintoff even went as far as saying that Abela at the time was implying that the judge [Mintoff] was an accomplice with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca so that taxation is levied at the minimum value.

“It is these two serious allegations regarding Robert Abela’s behaviour that are concerning rather than the claim that the prime minister had tried to exert pressure to ensure the payment he was owed reflects the extent of damages paid,” the lawyer said.

And these allegations are now subject to two separate investigations—the parliamentary Standards Commissioner, who will probe Abela’s behaviour, and the Judiciary Standards Commissioner, who will probe Mintoff’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Judge Mintoff’s peach of a quote, “Dr Abela was more interested in money than the judiciary’s independence”, has already found itself on a Nationalist Party billboard. Abela has so far, refused to engage in public on Mintoff’s claims, insisting he will be addressing the issues in the appropriate forums.

The prime minister has, however, asked the parliamentary Standards Commissioner to lift the time-bar on the Paqpaqli accusations since the incident cited by Mintoff may have happened before the ethics czar office was created. The law precludes the commissioner from probing cases that happened before October 2018.