Repubblika calls for end to political deadlock over chief justice appointment

Repubblika has sent a letter to both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Alex Borg on Sunday, warning that the prolonged deadlock over the appointment of a new Chief Justice was causing lasting damage to the judiciary's perceived independence.

"The head of the judiciary must not become the subject of a prolonged public confrontation between political parties," the letter read. "The dignity of the office and the credibility of our constitutional order demand a greater sense of responsibility."

The letter arrives amidst the disagreements over the appointment of the Chief Justice. Both the government and the Opposition need to reach an agreement on who will be Malta’s next chief justice, since this position now demands a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Last week, Judge Lawrence Mintoff sent a letter to the cabinet criticising the prime minister’s “real reasons” for opposing his nomination.

In his five-page letter, seen by MaltaToday, Mintoff states he was summoned for a meeting at Auberge de Castille by the prime minister on 11 February to discuss the appointment of the chief justice.

Repubblika recognised that the supermajority requirement was intended to ensure widespread consensus and legitimise the appointment, but argued that the process had not been carried out in the spirit of goodwill that such a requirement assumes.

The organisation also pointed out sworn testimony from a sitting judge alleging that partisan considerations had been raised in discussions over the appointment, allegations it said could not be ignored.

Repubblika called on both leaders to clarify what they meant by an "anti-deadlock mechanism", stressing that constitutional reform could not be carried out through vague phrases and that any proposed changes to the appointment system must be presented transparently and examined for their impact on the separation of powers.

The organisation warned that any reform must lead to less political interference in the administration of justice, not greater majority control.

The group repeated two recommendations: that the Chief Justice be chosen from judiciary members to reflect independence and that a constitutional convention be called to strengthen Malta's institutions and ensure democratic resilience for the future.

"This is a moment that calls for a sense of state," Repubblika said in the letter. "The country expects from its leaders a sense of constitutional responsibility, not tactical calculation."