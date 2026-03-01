Government working to bring home Maltese citizens from the Middle East

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed the Government is working to bring home Maltese and Gozitan citizens stranded in the Middle East following the outbreak of conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Speaking at a Labour Party event in Naxxar on Sunday, Abela said work was already underway to identify those affected and reunite them with their families. He pledged to protect citizens, the economy and businesses through what he described as an unprecedented situation.

"Both my office and that of the deputy prime minister are working to protect those Maltese and Gozitans who have been caught outside our shores, so that we can bring them back home to their families," Abela said.

The remarks came as the conflict escalated dramatically overnight on Saturday, when the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the strikes.

Iran declared 40 days of mourning and said it viewed revenge as its "legitimate right and duty," launching missiles and drones at Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,400 flights in and out of Middle East destinations were cancelled on Sunday, complicating efforts to reach or evacuate nationals in the region.

Abela did not specify how many Maltese or Gozitan nationals were believed to be in affected areas, but said the government was taking a careful and considered approach to the situation.

"We will ensure that, in these moments of great tension, we protect you, we protect our economy, and we protect our businesses, with decisions that are calibrated, grounded in what is right, and that keep Malta safe," he said.

Abela said Malta's standing in international politics enables the country to navigate even the most sensitive and difficult periods, and that the government had both the experience and the maturity to do so.

PN Leader Alex Borg backs neutrality but urges Europe to lead on peace

PN leader Alex Borg also addressed the crisis, calling for Europe to move beyond words and take an active role in safeguarding peace.

"We have seen in the last few hours the pressures, the tensions, the attacks happening in the Middle East, which is heartbreaking, but it opens our eyes to the fact that the world is evolving, realities are changing, and European leaders today have a great responsibility to be not just participants but catalysts for international peace," Borg said.

He said European leaders had both the will and the capacity to act, but that the time had come to take the next step, protecting economic stability, safeguarding maritime routes, and shielding civilian populations. "We no longer want to see the innocent killing of people, children, families, which in 2026 you do not expect," he said.

Borg said Malta remained committed to its neutrality while also being determined to play its part. "We are determined to respect Malta's neutrality but determined to keep safeguarding international peace so that we are not just spectators, but that Europe truly becomes a major part of peacekeeping for the world and for the Maltese and Gozitan people," he said.