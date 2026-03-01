ADPD calls Vision 2050 a 'superficial spectacle' that fails to address fundamental challenges

ADPD-The Green Party has condemned the government's Vision 2050 document, calling it a superficial spectacle that fails to address the fundamental changes Malta needs to build a fair and sustainable future.

"The truth is that despite the pretty images and the ceremonies, there is no real effort to change the basic premises of government policy towards a society where well-being comes first. Vision 2050 has rendered itself a selfish wishlist for powerful lobbies," said Sandra Gauci, Chairperson of ADPD-The Green Party.

ADPD took part in the public consultation and submitted a document outlining the principles it believes should guide the country.

Gauci said that Minister for Economy Silvio Schembri boasted about the consultation process yet lacked the decency to discuss the party's proposals. "This is the consultation the government boasts about, with the usual lobbies that want business as usual," she said.

The party states that while Vision 2050 recognizes GDP isn't enough to measure progress, its targets still mainly focus on GDP growth, overlooking well-being and quality of life. It emphasizes sectors like financial services, aviation, gaming, and high-end manufacturing without explaining how they will meet a net-carbon goal.

ADPD's Vision 2050 promotes increasing tourism and land reclamation for speculation. It omits calls to reduce resource use, pollution, or implement tax reforms favoring socially and ecologically responsible companies.

ADPD's Green Vision focuses on wellbeing, social and ecological justice, respecting planetary limits, resource efficiency, and accountable governance serving current and future generations.

The party urged deep reform of the financial and tax system to promote long-term investments over quick profits. It stressed sectors like energy, water, agriculture, and transport, which depend on nature, should follow ecological principles to lessen environmental impact.

ADPD calls for policies supporting cooperatives and small businesses, increased worker participation, ending harmful subsidies, and taxing wealth accumulation. It advocates rewarding work over speculation.

"We need to move beyond the worship of concepts like 'growth', 'competition' and 'innovation' as ends in themselves. Instead, these should only be tools to achieve a better quality of life that respects the limits imposed on us by nature. We need an economy that is truly paired with social justice, ecological justice and equality. To get there, we need a deep and serious discussion, not an artificial one with documents and spectacles that simply confirm the status quo," Gauci said.