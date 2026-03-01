Ian Borg condemns Iran’s retaliation on countries not involved in the attacks

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg has condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks on states that had no part in the ongoing conflict, calling for caution and restraint as the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf continues to deteriorate.

Borg held separate calls with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the recent regional escalation and coordinate support for Maltese citizens.

He said the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism is monitoring developments through its consular services and embassies. Maltese citizens in the region are advised to stay indoors and follow the local authorities. Travellers are advised to postpone trips.

Ahead of an emergency meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Sunday afternoon, both Al Thani and Al Nahyan urged Borg to maintain talks with Israel and the United States to help with the repatriation of EU citizens who wish to leave the region.

"The respective ministers' appeal to me, as a minister from the European Union, was to continue talking with the United States and Israel to ensure that Europeans, those Maltese who wish to leave their respective countries, are able to do so," Borg said.

Both countries also said they would offer complimentary accommodation to travellers, including Maltese nationals, whose lodging arrangements may have lapsed. The Ministry said it will continue to liaise with the governments of Qatar and the UAE to guide Maltese citizens in the area and help bring them home safely as soon as conditions allow.

"Malta will continue to advocate for restraint, for dialogue, for international law, and for the full protection of civilians," Borg said. "The message is one of condemnation of the attacks on sovereign states that have never been part of this conflict, never been part of this fight," Borg said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning, adding that he had called for caution and restraint to avoid further deterioration.

Borg, speaking from Rome where he accompanies the Maltese President on a visit with the Pope, said the two foreign ministers contacted him that morning to explain what they were experiencing across the region and in their cities.

The remarks came as the conflict escalated Saturday when the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, killing Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran declared 40 days of mourning, citing revenge as its duty, launching missiles and drones at Israel, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,400 flights to and from Middle East destinations were cancelled on Sunday, complicating efforts to reach or evacuate nationals in the region.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, at a Labour Party event in Naxxar, confirmed the government is working to bring home Maltese and Gozitan citizens stranded in the region. He said efforts are underway to identify those affected and reunite them, describing the situation as unprecedented.

"Both my office and that of the deputy prime minister are working to protect those Maltese and Gozitans who have been caught outside our shores, so that we can bring them back home to their families," Abela said.