A total of 1,619 Maltese nationals across Middle East as conflict escalates

A total of 1,619 Maltese and Gozitan nationals are registered across seven Middle Eastern countries, with at least 134 actively seeking assistance following the outbreak of conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The information was obtained from Malta’s foreign ministry, which is coordinating efforts to assist Maltese nationals in the region.

The UAE accounts for the largest concentration of Maltese nationals in the region, with 1,500 registered residents, of whom 134 have contacted the embassy for assistance.

Qatar has 60 registered residents, with seven having sought embassy support. Kuwait has 38 residents, none of whom have contacted the embassy.

Saudi Arabia has nine registered residents and three family members holding dual nationality.

Bahrain has 10 residents alongside one national present for business purposes, while Israel and Palestine account for 30 residents and one visitor.

In Jordan, two nationals contacted the Head Office directly but managed to book return flights independently through Cairo whilst no nationals in Turkey have contacted the embassy or consulate for assistance.

The conflict escalated dramatically overnight on Saturday, when the US and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran declared 40 days of mourning and said it views revenge as its “legitimate right and duty,” launching missiles and drones at Israel, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,400 flights in and out of the region were cancelled on Sunday, with cancellations continuing through Monday.

“Both my office and that of the deputy prime minister are working to protect those Maltese and Gozitans who have been caught outside our shores, so that we can bring them back home to their families,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said at a Labour Party event in Naxxar on Sunday.

Abela said the government was taking a careful and considered approach, pledging to protect citizens, the economy and businesses through what he described as an unprecedented situation.