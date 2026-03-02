Clayton Bartolo claims attempt to ‘delay justice’ as investigations reveal new information

Former Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo has claimed there has been an attempt to delay justice for him and his wife in the investigation into his wife's alleged kickbacks.

Over the past year, he and his wife, Amanda Muscat, had been under investigation following a report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

He stated that the investigation began before December 2024 and involved extensive police work, including inquiries abroad, but he insisted there is “no case” against them.

“During this time, we fully cooperated with the authorities concerned, provided all requested information, and placed full trust in the investigation process,” Bartolo said in a Facebook post on Monday morning. He added that they were subject to an attachment order for several months, leaving them without access to their funds and causing hardship for their family.

This comes as Times of Malta reported that Muscat received some €120,000 in payments from Fortina after being hired as a personal assistant to Fortina’s CEO Edward Zammit Tabona.

Last December, the asset freeze was lifted without objection, whilst the asset freeze imposed on his wife remains in effect.

On Facebook, Bartolo voiced concern over the media report, which he said echoed questions already covered in the concluded investigation. He implied that the timing of these reports was meant to delay an official statement that no charges would be made.

The former tourism minister also dismissed the idea that a minister's spouse should be barred from working in the private sector. "Are we suggesting that being married to a minister automatically means they cannot engage in private work?" he questioned, emphasising that the issue was about private employment, not holding a government position.

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), Malta's anti-money laundering agency, flagged the transactions to the police, according to a report by the Times of Malta published in November 2024.

The FIAU investigation focused on Muscat’s work for a company associated with Italian cyclist Valerio Agnoli in 2023. In 2021, Agnoli was hired by the MTA to promote cycling tourism and, in 2023, formalised a €20,000 annual agreement.

Amanda Muscat began working for an Agnoli-linked company in 2023, 18 months after leaving her unjustified ministry consultant role, and ended the assignment in December.

Bartolo resigned as tourism minister in November 2024 and has been serving as an independent MP since then.

Bartolo stated that ongoing scrutiny is part of a coordinated effort to drag out the process and undermine him and his party. He mentioned he is waiting for the necessary declarations from the authorities to resume his political activities and participate in the upcoming general election.