Decision to reopen trapping applications slammed as short-term electoral ploy

Malta’s decision to reopen applications for new trappers has been described as a short-term electoral ploy.

On Sunday, Hunting Minister Clint Camilleri announced that government will be opening applications for new trappers who are older than 18 years old.

When Malta joined the EU in 2004, finch trapping was meant to be phased out, with no new licences to be issued and the practice limited solely to support a breeding programme during a transitional period.

The European Court of Justice has since ruled against Malta twice. In 2018, it found Malta’s “recreational” finch trapping derogation illegal, and again in September 2024, when it rejected the so-called “scientific research” framework that replaced it.

On Monday, MaltaToday’s managing director, Saviour Balzan reminded that he was involved in negotiations during Malta’s ascension.

“In the run up to accession it was clear that the existence of bird trapping was not possible. The principle that was accepted in the spirit of the acquis communautaire (the treaty of accession) was for Malta to phase out bird trapping by not issuing any more bird trapping licences,” he said.