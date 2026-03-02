Decision to reopen trapping applications slammed as short-term electoral ploy
Government's decision to reopen trapping licences for people older than 18 years old was condemned by MaltaToday managing director Saviour Balzan as a 'retrograde measure,' that is wrong and illegal
Malta’s decision to reopen applications for new trappers has been described as a short-term electoral ploy.
On Sunday, Hunting Minister Clint Camilleri announced that government will be opening applications for new trappers who are older than 18 years old.
When Malta joined the EU in 2004, finch trapping was meant to be phased out, with no new licences to be issued and the practice limited solely to support a breeding programme during a transitional period.
The European Court of Justice has since ruled against Malta twice. In 2018, it found Malta’s “recreational” finch trapping derogation illegal, and again in September 2024, when it rejected the so-called “scientific research” framework that replaced it.
On Monday, MaltaToday’s managing director, Saviour Balzan reminded that he was involved in negotiations during Malta’s ascension.
“In the run up to accession it was clear that the existence of bird trapping was not possible. The principle that was accepted in the spirit of the acquis communautaire (the treaty of accession) was for Malta to phase out bird trapping by not issuing any more bird trapping licences,” he said.
Balzan stated that during Malta’s EU membership, hunters and trappers never accepted these obligations to the EU, as both major political parties “played to the tune of the hunting community.”
Balzan slammed government’s reopening of applications for trapping licences as a ”retrograde measure,” that is wrong and illegal.
“This is only happening because someone believes that this will serve a political party well at the polls. Issuing trapping licences to 18-year-olds is shameful and a short-term measure.”
Balzan urged the prime minister to reconsider his actions and respect the principles of a modern EU member state.