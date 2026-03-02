Student organisations urge ERA to reverse proposal for artificial lighting in Dwejra

The Science Students’ Society (S-Cubed) has urged the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) to reverse its proposed legal notice, permitting artificial lighting at the Dwejra Dark Sky Heritage area, until midnight.

In a statement, S-Cubed explained that, as students who actively use Dwejra for observational studies and final-year research projects, allowing artificial lighting would contradict the very purpose it is designated for.

“Permitting lighting up to midnight effectively removes a significant observation window and reduces the site’s scientific utility,” it said.

Final projects often aim to assess through “astrophotography and long-exposure imaging, Sky quality measurements, light pollution impact assessments, ecological studies on nocturnal species, and environmental monitoring,” which all require stable dark conditions.

The student organisation expressed Dwejra is one of the last remaining dark-sky locations on the Maltese islands, due to the “steady proliferation of light pollution”, which opens a “window to the universe which is no longer visible from the vast majority of the islands.”

The area, due to its total darkness, allows the execution of deep-sky observations, particularly of the Milky Way, faint celestial bodies, and meteor activity, which even with low-level and time-limited artificial lighting would not be possible. This is due to the disruption of dark adaptation and instrument sensitivity, which compromises data integrity.

“Dwejra is not only an environmental and cultural treasure, it is an educational asset,” S-Cubed said, whilst insisting on the site’s role as a laboratory aiding in the development of future scientists, researchers, and environmental professionals.

Around ten student organisations have endorsed this opposition, agreeing with S-Cubed’s message, “Do not ruin our educational prospects.”