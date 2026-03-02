WATCH | Prime minister calls for national unity to prevail in wake of Middle East conflict

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for national unity in the face of the challenges Malta faces during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Abela was giving a ministerial statement in parliament days after Israel and the US exchanged strikes with Iran, with the latter’s leader being confirmed dead.

The prime minister stressed that in the wake of such growing violence Malta must remain a constant voice for dialogue.

Regarding the safety of Maltese nationals, Abela confirmed that over 130 citizens in the region have requested assistance to leave. He noted that the Foreign Affairs Ministry has activated a 24-hour helpline and advised citizens in affected areas to remain indoors.

Abela clarified that government will keep Malta’s energy subsidies in place in the face of skyrocketing energy prices, but warned that this doesn’t mean the guarantee will last forever.

The prime minister said that keeping the subsidies is sustainable due to the strength of Malta’s economy, “But just because we are strong today, doesn’t mean we have a guarantee that this will be so forever.”

Abela acknowledged that international crises can change this.

The prime minister promised to keep the Opposition informed of all updates related to the conflict in the Middle East.

Opposition offers government its full support

Responding to the prime minister, Opposition Leader Alex Borg told parliament that the Opposition will give government its full support to address the impacts of the Iranian crisis.

Borg too called for dialogue, peace, and democracy to prevail, as he thanked all public service workers who are helping Maltese nationals in the region.

He stressed that this is not a time for partisan politics, calling for national unity to prevail.