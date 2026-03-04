Iran strikes bring 'unpredictable' situation for Maltese in Gulf states

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have brought about an unpredictable and tense situation for Maltese nationals living in the Gulf states.

After Israel and the United States attacked Iran, millions of residents in the Gulf found their countries targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

US embassies, energy facilities, British and American military bases were among the targets struck by Iranian attacks in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Many more projectiles were intercepted mid-air by defence systems.

Holiday resorts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suddenly turned into war zones, leaving residents and tourists stunned.

“Our windows started rattling after the missiles were intercepted and we could hear loud bangs,” one Maltese national living in Abu Dhabi told MaltaToday.

Opting to stay anonymous after his employer warned employees not to speak to newspapers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resident described the moment everyday life changed in Abu Dhabi.

He described Saturday morning as a normal day before hearing loud noises at around noon. “Everyone’s mobile phones went off at the same time,” he explained, noting that authorities had just warned the public to seek shelter.

After rushing home, the Maltese national described hearing his home windows shaking as missiles were intercepted overhead, while debris fell on buildings. Fortunately for the Abu Dhabi resident, there hasn’t been any more significant developments in the city since last weekend.

While speaking to MaltaToday, he noted that traffic had notably decreased, and his office was around two-thirds full.

Meanwhile, this newspaper also spoke to Malta’s Ambassador to the UAE, Maria Camilleri Calleja, who described the present situation in the country as “unpredictable and somewhat tense.”

She clarified that local authorities are doing their utmost to keep civilians, residents, and tourists safe, including by conducting defence operations.

Describing the feeling on the ground, Camilleri Calleja said that the public is advised not to leave their homes or hotels unless necessary, adding that authorities are keeping people informed about ongoing developments.

“Remote work and remote schooling is in place, nationwide. Entertainment centres and large-crowd events have halted to a standstill including recreational parks. The population is being encouraged to remain indoors as much as possible to avoid crowds but to go about their daily life with limitations,” she explained.

The Maltese ambassador stated that Maltese nationals are being urged to follow the travel advice issued by the Maltese Foreign Affairs Ministry.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that 215 Maltese citizens sought assistance from the Consular Directorate, as 169 of them were in the UAE. Government added that evacuation plans for Maltese nationals were discussed to prepare for when authorities in the region reopen their airspace.

Malta’s ambassador stated that “repatriation of already-booked and pre-paid tourists who found themselves stranded in the UAE when the military offensive commenced, started on 2 March 2026 with few and limited flights.”

Camilleri Calleja noted that the embassy and Foreign Affairs Ministry are in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure that all Maltese nationals can be repatriated as soon as safely possible.