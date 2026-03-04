Momentum claims Lands Authority unable to locate documents related to St George’s Bay db group pool

Momentum has claimed that the Lands Authority cannot locate any documents relating to contracts, agreements of ownership, or concessions for the site being excavated and the demolition of boathouses to construct a pool in St George's Bay.

Momentum submitted an FOI last December, requesting copies of all contracts, agreements, and related documents regarding the St George’s Bay DB group pool, which currently hosts a boathouse in St George's Bay.

They said this includes minutes of Land Authority Board meetings, references to present Governors, applications, receipts, authority requests, responses, site evaluations, compensation details, tenders, bidders, and the winning bid.

However, Momentum said the Lands Authority requested additional time because it has not been able to locate them.

Back in January, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) gave the green light for the development of a 292 sqm pool area in St George’s Bay instead of a dilapidated boathouse.

The boathouse, visible on the 1897 Ordnance Survey, was used to service small military vessels, according to a 1926 military plan. The site is historically part of the St George’s Barracks complex, scheduled at Grade 2 by the Planning Authority.

“This is unacceptable and simply means that documentation does not exist. Private companies are taking public land as they please, and the authorities don't even try to stop them,” Matthew Agius, executive member of Momentum, said.

He pointed out that while the Lands Authority searches for this FOI request, photos and video footage show that the area has already been cordoned off and that excavation works have begun, making way for a swimming pool and beach deck.

The party reaffirmed its stance against private companies taking over or using public land at the expense of the public interest, refusing to let coastal land be handed over “without full accountability, transparency, and public scrutiny.”

They also highlighted the silence from the Labour Party and Nationalist Party, which Momentum claims is a result of their connection with the db Group.