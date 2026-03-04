Minister told Opposition AFM patrol boat was on site of stricken vessel, Darren Carabott says

An Armed Forces of Malta vessel was on site of the stricken Russian LNG tanker on Tuesday evening, Opposition national security spokesperson Darren Carabott said.

The information was divulged to the Opposition by the government during a meeting held on Tuesday between Carabott, Opposition leader Alex Borg, Prime Minister Robert Abela and National Security Minister Byron Camilleri.

In a video blog uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday, Carabott called for a clear timeline of events related to the tanker incident and a full picture of Malta’s involvement. He also said the matter should not be turned into a political football.

Carabott said that at around 6pm on Tuesday while parliament was in session, he received information about the explosion on the Russian LNG tanker and signalled to Camilleri that he wished to speak to him.

During a short briefing session that involved the prime minister and the Opposition leader, Camilleri said that at that point in time an AFM vessel was on site of the Russian LNG tanker and even displayed photos of the incident.

Carabott said the minister also informed the Opposition that the explosion on board the LNG tanker happened while it was in Libya’s search and rescue area but by Tuesday evening the vessel had drifted into Malta’s SAR.

Carabott’s message came after Alex Borg was accused by government exponents of alarming people when he wrote on Facebook that the explosion took place in Malta’s search and rescue area.

The official version of events communicated yesterday evening by the Armed Forces of Malta after it received questions from the media indicated that the explosion happened outside Malta’s SAR but nothing was said about the vessel drifting into Malta’s area of responsibility.

“It is good that the government gave us the information after we raised the issue but now people also require clarity,” Carabott said, raising several questions about the matter.

Among others, Carabott asked at what time did the explosion happen and at what time did the AFM know about it.

Carabott also asked at what time did the AFM vessel arrive on site of the Russian tanker, calling for a clear timeline of developments. He also questioned why the information took so long to become public.

