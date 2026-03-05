Malta's LNG supply not affected by Strait of Hormuz, ElectroGas says

Malta’s supply of LNG is not currently affected by the conflict in the Middle East, ElectroGas has reassured.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the company said that it is closely monitoring the developments in the region following Israeli and American strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Iran has responded with missile and drone strikes of its own, targeting Israel, US military bases, embassies, and even a UK base in Cyprus.

“While such developments can create volatility in global energy markets, Malta’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply arrangements are structured to ensure stability and continuity of supply,” ElectroGas told this newspaper.

The company stated that it has a long-term agreement in place for LNG, which ensures a stable and secure supply of LNG.

“We do not foresee any immediate interruptions that would impact the generation and delivery of electricity to the Maltese Islands,” the company clarified.

A spokesperson for the company explained that LNG shipments destined for Malta predominantly originate from the Atlantic Basin region, so Malta’s supply is not dependent on transit from the Strait of Hormuz.

“Similarly, the next scheduled LNG cargo is also sourced from the Atlantic Basin region and is not affected by the current situation in the Gulf.”

