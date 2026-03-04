Government finalising arrangements to bring home Maltese citizens in the UAE

Updated at 9pm with Prime Minister Robert Abela statement

The Maltese government is finalising arrangements to bring home citizens currently in the United Arab Emirates who wish to return, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

Abela said the cost of the journey would be borne by the government and not by the affected families.

The prime minister also thanked Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, his permanent secretary Christopher Cutajar, and all ministry staff for their continuous support during the operation.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Ian Borg confirmed Malta has secured the services of a private airline to bring back the majority of Maltese nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

"We can confirm that we have the service of a private airline company that will help us bring back the large majority of Maltese who were caught in the UAE and who, in recent days, asked us to bring them back home," Borg said.

He said that if all goes as planned and the trip can be made, the flight will depart from Dubai airport in the coming days. He also highlighted that the embassy will be communicating with those who individually asked for help.

Borg made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday after arriving in India, where he is attending a security conference and holding meetings with fellow ministers to discuss developments in the region.

Malta has been affected by the escalating situation in the Middle East, with a number of its citizens in the Gulf and surrounding countries seeking consular assistance.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that 215 Maltese citizens sought assistance from the Consular Directorate, of whom 169 were in the UAE. Government added that evacuation plans for Maltese nationals were discussed to prepare for when authorities in the region reopen their airspace.

The minister said that Malta's embassies and consulates had been working to support Maltese nationals in the Gulf and the broader Middle East. "Our absolute priority, as we said in recent days, is to make sure all Maltese are safe and return to our country as soon as possible," he said.

Borg also said he would continue to update the public on Malta's diplomatic work, describing the country as one that has "always advocated for peace, for dialogue, for diplomacy." He added that Malta would not fall short in these critical moments.