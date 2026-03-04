Grieving mother launches petition calling for tougher penalties for reckless drivers

The mother of a 27-year-old man killed in a traffic accident last year has filed a petition in parliament seeking stricter timeframes for magisterial inquiries into fatal road accidents.

Didi Krasteva lost her son, Tenyo Kosev, last July. Tenyo was riding his motorcycle back home when he collided with a BMW driven by a 22-year-old man from St Paul's Bay.

The driver has not faced charges.

Didi launched her petition, titled Reform of Traffic Laws for Reckless Driving Fatalities, drawing over 500 signatures.

In her appeal, she stresses that the absence of mandatory deadlines for completing magisterial inquiries into deadly crashes leaves families trapped in uncertainty and postpones justice.

She is also calling for amendments to the law to eliminate suspended sentences for motorists convicted of causing death through serious negligence, excessive speeding or dangerous manoeuvres, irrespective of whether they were under the influence.

Additionally, Didi is calling for a legal mechanism that would require the automatic suspension of a driving licence as soon as an individual is formally charged in connection with a fatal accident.