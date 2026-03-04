Moscow raised alarm over LNG tanker explosion with Malta's armed forces

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Wednesday provided further details in Parliament about Tuesday’s maritime incident.

Camilleri said the case unfolded at 1:10pm on 3 March 2026 when Malta’s Rescue Coordination Centre was alerted to a vessel in distress outside Malta’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone.

Camilleri said the Armed Forces of Malta’s Rescue Coordination Centre was informed of the situation following communication from the Moscow Coordination Centre and the vessel’s company.

The coordinates provided — 34°17’ North and 017°04’ East — placed the incident within the Libyan SAR region, making the Libyan authorities the coordinating authority.

Upon receiving the alert, Malta issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) to mariners and began verification procedures to establish the vessel’s exact position and assess the situation.

In coordination with the competent Libyan authorities, the Armed Forces of Malta deployed a King Air aircraft, which located the vessel at 3:58pm.

The aircraft continued its search and at 4:52pm identified a lifeboat with crew on board, also within the Libyan SAR zone.

Acting on behalf of the Libyan coordination centre, Malta requested the nearest vessel, MT Respect, which was 33 nautical miles away, to assist those aboard the lifeboat.

Malta’s Rescue Coordination Centre was subsequently informed by MT Respect that all crew members had been found safe and accounted for.

Further verification with the vessel’s company confirmed all persons were rescued. The Maltese aircraft remained in the area until the crew were safely transferred aboard MT Respect.

Camilleri told parliament on Wednesday he was informed that two of the rescued crew members had received medical assistance in Libya after being taken aboard MT Respect.

The AFM are also continuing to monitor the vessel Arctic Metagaz, on which no crew was found. As of 1:55pm on Wednesday, the vessel was reported to be 140 nautical miles from Malta.

Although the incident did not take place within Malta’s SAR zone, Camilleri said it nonetheless attracted public interest and warranted timely updates.

He revealed that on Tuesday, shortly after Malta’s coordination centre was asked to assist, he and Prime Minister Robert Abela briefed the Leader of the Opposition and the Opposition’s home affairs spokesperson.

The minister stressed this communication took place only a few hours after Malta had been requested to provide assistance, rejecting reports that suggested otherwise.

“The information I gave to the Leader of the Opposition and the Opposition spokesperson was the same information later communicated by the Armed Forces of Malta through an official statement,” Camilleri said.

He reiterated that in such cases the primary consideration is always the national interest and called for “respectful, fact-based dialogue free from sensationalism.”

Sides clash on government’s briefing to Opposition

During question time after the ministerial statement, both sides clashed accusing each other of trying to gain political mileage from the incident.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Camilleri accused Borg of trying to misrepresent facts on the case in order to panic the public. Borg had edited a Facebook post he published on Tuesday three times, shifting his version of events on whether the case happened in Maltese SRR or not.

Camilleri clarified it did not, but the tanker has since been pushed by waves into Malta’s SRR.

The minister went on to claim he does not trust the Opposition on such matters, and would be giving details in the public, and not behind closed doors.

The two also went back and forth on whether an AFM vessel had been sent to the site of the incident, with Darren Carabott claiming the Opposition was told so during a behind-closed-doors briefing held yesterday. He accused the government of misleading the Opposition for political reasons.

Abela replied by saying this would be impossible as the distance to reach the vessel would require a 10-hour journey.

“This could have never happened as it was 154 nautical miles. That’s three times the distance from Malta to Sicily,” he said. “That’s physically impossible.”

He also insisted it is crucial the incident happened outside Maltese SRR, as the country’s obligations would have changed considerably.

Following questions by government MP Edward Zammit Lewis, Camilleri confirmed intelligence sharing with European and international partners was ongoing.

After a flurry of accusations and claims, both insisted they would be willing to cooperate with each other.

