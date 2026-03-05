Farm waste dumping forces WSC to halt Gozo new water production

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) has suspended New Water production in Gozo after illegal discharges of farm slurry into the public sewer network disrupted operations at the island's sewage treatment plant.

"The dumping of farm slurry into the public sewer is a breach of applicable waste and water regulations and causes direct harm to critical national infrastructure," WSC said. "Anyone caught doing so will be processed for damages."

Farm slurry carries an extremely high organic load and cannot be safely introduced into the standard sewer network. WSC already operates a dedicated facility in Gozo specifically for the lawful reception and treatment of farm waste, which is open to the farming sector five to six days per week. Despite this, farm waste has been entering the sewer network through the urban drainage system, bypassing the controlled intake process entirely.

Photos from the Gozo facility shows farm slurry solids in the fine-screen area, confirming contamination. Production of New Water is fully halted to prevent further damage to membranes.

WSC said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates.

Anyone with information about illegal farm waste dumping is encouraged to report it anonymously by contacting WSC's Customer Care Centre on 80076400.