Social partners say preparedness must remain an ongoing process in climate emergencies

Preparedness in climate emergencies must remain an ongoing process, the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) chairperson Maria Micallef said.

The MCESD held a meeting on disaster preparedness and emergency coordination, following a proposal by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA).

Micallef said the meeting strengthened coordination and awareness of the measures being taken to keep the country prepared. She stressed that preparedness must remain an ongoing process, supported by regular discussion and feedback among social partners and all relevant stakeholders.

The meeting, attended by social partners, government officials, and public entities, took place amid rising climate-related challenges facing the country.

Technical experts from different government agencies described current procedures and legal frameworks for emergencies, along with their ongoing efforts to enhance these measures.

The MHRA pointed out that, although the responses from relevant entities were adequate, emergency preparedness should be viewed as a shared responsibility. The discussion covered various challenges from multiple viewpoints, and entities shared their plans to enhance the nation's resilience.

"Members were reassured about the country's level of preparedness and about the willingness of social partners to continue cooperating closely with the government to further strengthen national resilience," Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Dr Andy Ellul said.

The council said it would continue to maintain open dialogue with the relevant authorities and provide recommendations where necessary.